DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Kamala Harris to Campaign for David Crowley in Wisconsin

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 16, 2026 3:00 PM
Advertisement
Kamala Harris to Campaign for David Crowley in Wisconsin
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

While many Democrats including Mary Peltola and Adam Hamilton do not want former Vice President and failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris to campaign on their behalf, Milwaukee County Executive and Democrat gubernatorial candidate David Crowley is welcoming her with open arms.

Advertisement

Last month, Crowley went to a swanky fundraiser in California hosted by Kamala and featuring far-left actor Sean Penn, and now Kamala Harris will be coming to Wisconsin to campaign for Crowley. Remember: Kamala lost Wisconsin to President Trump in 2024.

Here's more:

The campaign visit scheduled for Oct. 26 will come a little over a week before Crowley and his opponent, Republican U.S. House Rep. Tom Tiffany, face off in one of most high-profile Wisconsin races on the ballot Nov. 3. Details about the visit have yet to be released.

The latest poll from Marquette had Crowley at a slight advantage over Tiffany, although some Republicans, like U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., argue that the polls writ-large are skewed left.

High-profile visits like these are seen as final closers as both campaigns pull out all the stops ahead of November. Crowley attended a fundraiser with Harris and actor Sean Penn in California last month.

Last week, former President Barack Obama, the nation's first Black president who won Wisconsin twice, endorsed Crowley in a video posted Oct. 8, in which he compared Crowley's background to his own. If elected, Crowley will be Wisconsin's first Black governor.

Recommended
After Rough Start, WH Press Secretary Katie Zacharia Is Reportedly Transitioning Out of the Role Matt Vespa Katie Zacharia's Ouster Breaks an Unenviable Record No One Thought Possible Matt Vespa
Advertisement

This is not a smart move from the Crowley campaign.

Voters have to reject him. He has a radical far-left agenda including turning Wisconsin into a sanctuary state where Crowley will be an accomplice of criminal illegal aliens, will have abortion-on-demand through all nine months of pregnancy, and will jack up taxes on every working Wisconsinite.

It's a bold move.

Not a smart one.

But definitely bold.

Lounsbury has worked with Democrats and he's saying this is a bad idea.

But we'll go with Napoleon Bonaparte on this one: never interrupt your enemy when he's making a mistake.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | KAMALA HARRIS | WISCONSIN
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

After Rough Start, WH Press Secretary Katie Zacharia Is Reportedly Transitioning Out of the Role

After Rough Start, WH Press Secretary Katie Zacharia Is Reportedly Transitioning Out of the Role

Matt Vespa
Katie Zacharia's Ouster Breaks an Unenviable Record No One Thought Possible

Katie Zacharia's Ouster Breaks an Unenviable Record No One Thought Possible

Matt Vespa
Ilhan Omar’s Husband Just Got Confronted Over Rumors She Fled the US Following Federal Raid

Ilhan Omar’s Husband Just Got Confronted Over Rumors She Fled the US Following Federal Raid

Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos