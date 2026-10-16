Kamala Harris to Campaign for David Crowley in Wisconsin

While many Democrats including Mary Peltola and Adam Hamilton do not want former Vice President and failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris to campaign on their behalf, Milwaukee County Executive and Democrat gubernatorial candidate David Crowley is welcoming her with open arms.

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Last month, Crowley went to a swanky fundraiser in California hosted by Kamala and featuring far-left actor Sean Penn, and now Kamala Harris will be coming to Wisconsin to campaign for Crowley. Remember: Kamala lost Wisconsin to President Trump in 2024.

First, @DavidCCrowley fundraised with Kamala Harris in California. Now he's bringing her to Wisconsin.



Crowley calls himself an "accomplice" to illegals and says higher taxes aren't a "burden."



Wisconsin already rejected Harris and her California agenda. Crowley is next. https://t.co/MtJJX22UpK — Tom Tiffany (@TomTiffanyWI) October 15, 2026

Here's more:

The campaign visit scheduled for Oct. 26 will come a little over a week before Crowley and his opponent, Republican U.S. House Rep. Tom Tiffany, face off in one of most high-profile Wisconsin races on the ballot Nov. 3. Details about the visit have yet to be released. The latest poll from Marquette had Crowley at a slight advantage over Tiffany, although some Republicans, like U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., argue that the polls writ-large are skewed left. High-profile visits like these are seen as final closers as both campaigns pull out all the stops ahead of November. Crowley attended a fundraiser with Harris and actor Sean Penn in California last month. Last week, former President Barack Obama, the nation's first Black president who won Wisconsin twice, endorsed Crowley in a video posted Oct. 8, in which he compared Crowley's background to his own. If elected, Crowley will be Wisconsin's first Black governor.

This is not a smart move from the Crowley campaign.

First, @DavidCCrowley fundraised with Kamala Harris in California. Now he's bringing her to Wisconsin.



Crowley calls himself an "accomplice" to illegals and says higher taxes aren't a "burden."



Wisconsin already rejected Harris and her California agenda. Crowley is next. https://t.co/MtJJX22UpK — Tom Tiffany (@TomTiffanyWI) October 15, 2026

Voters have to reject him. He has a radical far-left agenda including turning Wisconsin into a sanctuary state where Crowley will be an accomplice of criminal illegal aliens, will have abortion-on-demand through all nine months of pregnancy, and will jack up taxes on every working Wisconsinite.

Bold move campaigning with the "Border Czar" who let 20M+ illegals into our country https://t.co/qBPcAMDvZJ — RightWI (@RightWI1776) October 15, 2026

It's a bold move.

Not a smart one.

But definitely bold.

Lounsbury has worked with Democrats and he's saying this is a bad idea.

But we'll go with Napoleon Bonaparte on this one: never interrupt your enemy when he's making a mistake.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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