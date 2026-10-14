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US Attorney Jeanine Pirro Confirms Second Investigation Into Ilhan Omar's Finances

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 14, 2026 10:15 AM
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US Attorney Jeanine Pirro Confirms Second Investigation Into Ilhan Omar's Finances
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Ilhan Omar's terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad week just got worse. On Monday, Omar's Washington, D.C. residence was searched by Homeland Security Investigations as part of a criminal investigation related to an immigration fraud probe involving papers Omar's father completed when she was a minor. Omar, who was born in Somalia, immigrated to the U.S. as a child and the allegations include that Omar changed her birth year from 1981 to 1982, which would mean she was not a 17-year-old in 2000 but rather 18 going on 19. This would disallow Omar naturalization through her father, as she was not a minor. Staffers reportedly changed her birthdate after she was elected to Congress.

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Oh, and investigations into Omar began under the Biden administration and the federal judge who signed the warrant for the D.C. search was appointed by Democrats.

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro confirmed that Omar's financial records are also subject to an investigation too. 

In January, she was reportedly the target of a House Oversight Committee investigation into the sudden and exponential increase in her personal wealth. When Omar took office, she had a net worth of negative $65,000. By January of this year, her wealth grew to somewhere between $6 million and $30 million. But in April, Omar submitted documents to Congress saying those figures were a mistake and that her actual wealth is between $18,000 and $95,000. She blamed the issue on an "accounting error."

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"I can tell you that is subject of an investigation as well," Pirro said of Omar's wealth. "It doesn't matter. It doesn't matter what the House does. It doesn't matter, you know, what this agency or that does. We're looking at the facts. Based upon the facts, we'll follow them wherever they take us."

Pirro also confirmed her office is leading this investigation.

Here's more:

The disclosures drew scrutiny from congressional Republicans, including House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., who requested financial records from two companies tied to [Tim] Mynett in February.

The original filings, examined by Fox News Digital earlier this year, showed millions of dollars in newly reported assets associated with two of Mynett's business ventures — a California-based winery and a Washington, D.C.-based venture capital firm.

The winery, eStCru LLC, saw its reported valuation jump from between $15,000 and $50,000 in 2023 to between $1 million and $5 million in 2024. Rose Lake Capital LLC showed an even sharper increase, rising from a reported value of between $1 and $1,000 in 2023 to between $5 million and $25 million the following year.

Combined, the businesses had reported values ranging from approximately $15,000 to $51,000 in 2023, compared with between $6 million and $30 million in 2024.

Financial disclosure forms report assets in broad ranges rather than exact dollar amounts, meaning the filings did not establish the couple's precise net worth.

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Even though the exact amount is not known, going from $6 million in wealth to $18,000 (the lower end of her estimates) is a heck of an "accounting error."

There is more to this story. The winery mentioned above, eStCru LLC had, according to Benny Johnson, no physical location, no listed phone number, inactive social media accounts, a "barely functional" website, and no wine available for purchase.

Omar and Democrats, of course, have called the investigations a political witch hunt. To which we'd like to remind them: no one is above the law.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians. 

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News Topics CORRUPTION | DOJ | HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE | ILHAN OMAR | WASHINGTON
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