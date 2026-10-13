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The Media Had a Total Meltdown Over the Ilhan Omar Raid

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 13, 2026 1:02 AM
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The Media Had a Total Meltdown Over the Ilhan Omar Raid
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

On Monday, Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) home was raided by federal agents. It has to do with her immigration status. Some documents are reportedly out of whack, and the timeline matters because it played a role in her naturalization process. It must be significant since a judge picked by D.C. Democrats signed off on the warrants. And raiding the home of a sitting member of Congress is a high bar, with most judges not wanting such legal tangles coming across their desks. 

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The media were so mad Monday about this raid, but it’s you people who keep saying no one is above the law. Deal with it:

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CNN’s Jake Tapper had Skye Perryman on to discuss the case, where the latter said it was driven by partisanship, racism, and xenophobia. Nope, nope, and nope. Perryman is a Marc Elias acolyte. 

Forget that the FBI was spying on the Trump campaign, tracking Susie Wiles’ phone calls and those of other Trump officials. The Jack Smith probes were all politically motivated, so we don’t care that you’re mad. Deal with it. You also can't do anything about it. Again, a liberal judge okayed the raid. 

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News Topics FBI | ILHAN OMAR | JUDGES
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