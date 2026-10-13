The Media Had a Total Meltdown Over the Ilhan Omar Raid

On Monday, Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) home was raided by federal agents. It has to do with her immigration status. Some documents are reportedly out of whack, and the timeline matters because it played a role in her naturalization process. It must be significant since a judge picked by D.C. Democrats signed off on the warrants. And raiding the home of a sitting member of Congress is a high bar, with most judges not wanting such legal tangles coming across their desks.

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The media were so mad Monday about this raid, but it’s you people who keep saying no one is above the law. Deal with it:

🚨 WOW! CNN is having a FULL-BLOWN ON-AIR MELTDOWN after Somali Rep. Ilhan Omar got her house raided by DHS Dana Bash: "She's right! She has been a target of President Trump!" CNN is AGREEING with Omar calling this raid weaponization 🤡 Yet were FULLY ON BOARD with the persecution of Donald J. Trump before the 2024 election AND have practically NOTHING to say about Biden's FBI tracking Barron as a minor! A judge signed off on this, and it's in the D.C. AREA. Trump, Mullin, and Blanche can't unilaterally do this. CNN just worried Omar will finally be deported! — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 12, 2026

IRONY ALERT: MS NOW’s Ken Dilanian complains the DHS-led raid of Ilhan Omar’s home is “a very, very intrusive search” of her “personal property” “Omar is a long-standing opponent of President Trump, has been targeted on the right for a long period of time. She’s a sitting member of Congress with certain privileges around the Speech and Debate Clause.” — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 12, 2026

🚨 NOW: CNN is STUNNED after federal agents raided Somali Rep. Ilhan Omar's home PRE-DAWN They can't believe their eyes! 😂 "This is a sitting member of Congress running for reelection!" "It's so close to an election!" "It is unusual." ARE THEY SERIOUS? They act like 2024 didn't happen. CNN is now angry that the DOJ is enforcing the law just because an election is coming...UNBELIEVABLE And they justified the persecution of Donald J. Trump KEEP INVESTIGATING! She's not above the law! — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 12, 2026

Townhall’s @LarryOConnor absolutely destroys CNN over its coverage of the raid involving Ilhan Omar. Absolutely brutal. https://t.co/dET4jN9OIb — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 12, 2026

CNN’s Jake Tapper had Skye Perryman on to discuss the case, where the latter said it was driven by partisanship, racism, and xenophobia. Nope, nope, and nope. Perryman is a Marc Elias acolyte.

Jake Tapper "analysis" on the Omar story with his guest Skye Perryman. Who is Perryman? The CEO of Marc Elias' lawfare outfit Democracy Forward. That's right. So guess how this went: Tapper: "Seems rather vindictive." Perryman: "Partisan. Racism. Xenophobia." Tapper: "It doesn't look like a legitimate law enforcement action." Legacy Media's coverage of this story fully explained in less than 40 seconds. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 13, 2026

Forget that the FBI was spying on the Trump campaign, tracking Susie Wiles’ phone calls and those of other Trump officials. The Jack Smith probes were all politically motivated, so we don’t care that you’re mad. Deal with it. You also can't do anything about it. Again, a liberal judge okayed the raid.

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"Not only did immigration agents raid Ilhan Omar's home, they did it on Columbus Day." https://t.co/pSHYALDLiN — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) October 12, 2026

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