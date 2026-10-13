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Hey, Dems, on the Ilhan Omar Raid, Judges Do Not Sign Off on Such Warrants Without Good Cause

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 13, 2026 7:00 AM
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Hey, Dems, on the Ilhan Omar Raid, Judges Do Not Sign Off on Such Warrants Without Good Cause
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) had her house raided by federal agents. It relates to an ongoing investigation into immigration fraud. No doubt, you know what the reaction would be, and Omar’s gal pals were all over social media calling this a total political harassment and a fascist police action (via Alpha News):

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DFL Congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s home in Washington, D.C. was raided this morning by federal authorities in connection to an investigation into her immigration paperwork. That raid came just months after the Trump administration said it was investigating Omar.

In a statement to Alpha News about the raid, a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said, “Today in the Washington, D.C, area, Homeland Security Investigations executed a judicially authorized search warrant secured by the Department of Justice. This enforcement action is part of an ongoing federal criminal investigation.”

Omar has since issued a statement about the raid, saying, “I’m ok. Make no mistake: this is an attempt to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement. For ten years, Trump has targeted me with baseless lies and smear campaigns. This is just the latest escalation in his campaign of political intimidation. I will not be silenced.”

As of Monday morning, few details are yet know about the investigation into Omar and the raid that took place at her home. However, news of this morning’s raid is the latest in a string of controversies that have surrounded Omar in recent months and years.

Allegation that Omar changed her birth year

In December of 2025, border czar Tom Homan confirmed Omar was under investigation for immigration fraud, saying, “we’re looking at it.” Shortly thereafter, Alpha News spoke with AJ Kern, a former congressional candidate, about one controversy involving Omar.

According to a 2019 web archive of the Minnesota Legislature’s library of former state lawmakers from 2019, Omar’s birth date is listed as October 4, 1981. However, that birth date has since been updated to October 4, 1982.

[…]

According to Kern’s website about her investigation into Omar, “Ilhan’s Oct 4, 1981, date of birth clearly corroborates that she was not 17 years old in 2000, but rather 18 turning 19. Fully two years beyond what would be allowed for naturalization through her father.”

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This isn’t a little thing: judges don’t sign off on search warrants for members of Congress’ homes without good cause. It’s not some willy-nilly action, and the judge who signed off was picked by DC Democrats. There’s something there, folks. So, cool the jets of the fascism talk, Squad members. It got the seal of approval from Democrat judges, your people. 

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Also, the major networks carrying the Omar raid makes sense now:

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News Topics DHS | DOJ | ILHAN OMAR | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION
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