There are sportswriters who have been on the job for 40 years and have never seen what Aaron Rodgers did on The Pat McAfee Show today. The Pittsburgh Steelers benched Rodgers late Tuesday in favor of Mason Rudolph. This comes after the Denver Broncos, who play Pittsburgh this Friday, suspended their running back, J.K. Dobbins, for conduct detrimental to the team. Some thought that late-night news dump was a circus. Oh no, Rodgers left the practice facility and hopped on with McAfee, where he not only burned bridges with head coach Mike McCarthy but also with the entire Steelers organization. Rodgers did not hold back, and to say he went scorched earth is an understatement.

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This is beyond scored Earth. Scorched universe? Completely bonkers. — Judy Battista (@judybattista) November 25, 2026

Been doing this 40-plus years and I can't recall ever hearing an active legendary player tear down his current head coach the way Aaron Rodgers is blowing up Mike McCarthy right now on McAfee. — Ian O'Connor (@Ian_OConnor) November 25, 2026

Unprompted text from a #Steelers player in the locker room: “It’s been a shit show. Happy it’s out there tbh.” — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 25, 2026

Rodgers detailed the contentious relationship he’s had with McCarthy, who also coached him in Green Bay. Rodgers claims McCarthy was petty, fell asleep during meetings, and didn’t watch tape. Rodgers wasn’t even set to be Rudolph’s backup on Sunday; he was slated to be inactive. He knew it was over, and he decided to leave like a bull in a china shop.

Aaron Rodgers goes off on @PatMcAfeeShow: • Found out he was inactive from Pat Freiermuth • Mike McCarthy snores through meetings and misses meetings • McCarthy broke down a huddle in Philadelphia saying “1, 2, 3 PACKERS” • McCarthy is losing the team • Claims McCarthy is unwell, doesn’t watch film by Tuesday morning despite “having people’s careers on the line" • Everyone in building is aware of what’s been going on with McCarthy • McCarthy believes Rodgers got him fired from Green Bay • Rodgers and GM Omar Khan have joked about McCarthy falling asleep • Mike Tomlin was polar opposite, knew every players story, was connected to players — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 25, 2026

BREAKING NEWS: @AaronRodgers12 addresses being benched by the Pittsburgh Steelers #PMSLive https://t.co/6rggspWDGX — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 25, 2026

Rodgers tells @PatMcAfeeShow that Mike McCarthy fell asleep in a QB meeting and has missed walkthroughs. Said McCarthy broke down a halftime meeting last week with "1,2,3 Packers." — Judy Battista (@judybattista) November 25, 2026

“This is BAD” THE STEELERS ARE A REALITY TV SHOW https://t.co/rdn4v004FZ — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 25, 2026

AARON RODGERS IS DONE WITH MIKE MCCARTHY. (📽️ @PatMcAfeeShow) https://t.co/Ca9dhSQDrF — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 25, 2026

Aaron Rodgers says Mike McCarthy still believes Rodgers is the reason the #Packers fired him in 2018. (📽️ @PatMcAfeeShow) https://t.co/OLj75ZQomm — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 25, 2026

The 130 is on the low end. The #Steelers surely have what they need for a conduct-detrimental suspension. Rodgers says he's not going back. So we'll see how it unravels from here. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 25, 2026

Aaron Rodgers tells @PatMcAfeeShow it's going to be hard for anyone else on the team to tell the truth because they're worried about the repercussions. — Madelyn Burke (@MadelynBurke) November 25, 2026

Now Aaron Rodgers says that he repeatedly joked with GM Omar Khan about Mike McCarthy's alleged propensity for falling asleep in the building, as if this was fully known throughout the building. Rodgers says this all stems from concerns about McCarthy's health, and his desire to do best by the Steelers. That McCarthy's "1-2-3 Packers," his missed walkthroughs, his sleeping - it was all unbecoming of a play caller. That if McCarthy just changed the play caller quietly, no one would know of all this. — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) November 25, 2026

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#Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers says on @PatMcAfeeShow he's not going back to the Steelers. "That ship has sailed." https://t.co/eG9p3t6fn5 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 25, 2026

Steelers practice ended about 10 minutes ago. Mike McCarthy just walked through the lobby while reporters are gathered around a phone listening to Aaron Rodgers on McAfee. Locker room is scheduled to open post-practice, but this is just about as unprecedented of a situation as I’ve experienced here. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) November 25, 2026

Pat McAfee looks as absolutely stunned as the rest of us. — Judy Battista (@judybattista) November 25, 2026

To no one's surprise, he's set to be released as soon as possible.

Breaking: #Steelers will be releasing QB Aaron Rodgers once they finalize his contract situation, per sources. My understanding is there could be money voided and they have to work through that. But he’s done there and they are done as well. https://t.co/W0GGkFGXed — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 25, 2026

Two-time Super Bowl champion and former Steeler James Harrison chimed in on some of the claims.

Steelers 2x Super Bowl champion chiming in: — Madelyn Burke (@MadelynBurke) November 25, 2026

From my reporting in 2018 on Mike McCarthy and Aaron Rodgers. A source close to Rodgers told me that Mccarthy missed QB and install meetings then. https://t.co/1DCYNKLb3r https://t.co/jTFKNnPOc4 — Kalyn Kahler (@kalynkahler) November 25, 2026

This is a rather sad ending for a Hall of Fame career for Rodgers. But it’s what it is. Watching this guy for over a generation, this move was shocking but also not terribly shocking at the same time.

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I think you saw today why the #Jets decided to go in another QB direction a couple years ago … https://t.co/9OneptvaqE — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) November 25, 2026

Mike McCarthy and the Steelers coaching staff watching Aaron Rodgers rn https://t.co/eBzB66BKZz — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 25, 2026

Mike McCarthy in team meetings https://t.co/FUyhpar1nO — Sopranos World (@SopranosWorld) November 25, 2026

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