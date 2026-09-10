Ilhan Omar Silent After Police Raid Son’s Home

Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (MN-5) son’s home was recently raided and she doesn’t have much to say about it.

Minneapolis police executed a search warrant on Adnan Hirsi’s home where he lives with a roommate on August 25, according to Fox News:

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Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., gave the cold shoulder when asked to weigh in on her son's home being raided by police after his convicted felon roommate was arrested. Minneapolis police officers found, while carrying out a search warrant on August 25, multiple weapons and ammunition in the shared home of Omar's son, Adnan Hirsi, 20, and his roommate Abdulrahman Abdi, 22. The warrant was obtained after Abdi was pulled over in a routine traffic stop and was found to have no driver's license or proof of insurance. Abdi was released, and the car was impounded, but a firearm was later found. As a convicted felon, it is illegal for Abdi to possess a firearm, so the property that he shares with Abdi was raided. Omar's son is not accused of any wrongdoing, nor is Omar, but the incident raised concerns over Hirsi's close affiliations. The congresswoman, meanwhile, refused to give her take on the latest controversy. "What do you know about the situation, why it happened in the first place?" Omar was asked as she walked through the halls of Capitol Hill. She ignored the inquiry and walked away but was hounded with more questions on the matter. "Are you going to advise your son to move from his place? Away from that situation? We were just wondering what you thought about the whole thing," she was pressed in follow-ups. Tackling gun violence shouldn’t be a Democrat or Republican issue. We should work together as Americans to stop another act of terror from happening again.



That starts with a ban on assault weapons.



Our children deserve to grow up without the fear and trauma of gun violence. pic.twitter.com/Sbq5xTmDis — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) August 31, 2025

What’s even more ironic is that Omar backs the same type of gun laws that her son is getting charged for. Additionally, she also backs bans on “assault weapons” and “high-capacity” magazines, expanded background checks, and red flag laws. She has also advocated for closing the supposed “gun show loophole.”

No one should be able to take lives in seconds with weapons of war.



We must ban assault weapons. pic.twitter.com/tZdD60fDNK — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) August 28, 2025

“These are weapons that are used in war,” she said after the mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis.

She continued, “This is something that is simple. A simple ban to make sure people who should not have access to these weapons do not get them and then cause harm and trauma for generations to come in our communities.”

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