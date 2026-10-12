Ilhan Omar's Home Searched by Feds. Here's What We Know.

Rep. Ilhan Omar’s Washington, D.C. residence was searched by Homeland Security Investigations with a warrant on Monday morning, as part of a criminal investigation into an immigration fraud probe related to papers her father completed when she was a minor, according to Fox News.

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"Today in the Washington, D.C., area, Homeland Security Investigations executed a judicially authorized search warrant secured by the Department of Justice. This enforcement action is part of an ongoing federal investigation," a spokesperson for the Justice Department told the outlet on Monday.

BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Ilhan Omar's home was raided by Homeland Security Investigations this morning. Fox News Digital has photos and video from the scene. @FoxNews — Peter D’Abrosca (@pmd_reports) October 12, 2026

Omar was born in Somalia and immigrated to the United States as a child. She was first elected to Congress in 2018, and was previously a state representative. The Democrat is a staunch critic of Israel, federal immigration authorities and President Donald Trump.

"ICE is out of control. This week, a five year-old child watched ICE shoot his father.Trump's rogue agency has shot more than 43 people in two years, murdering eight.There is no reforming this abhorrent agency. Abolish ICE," she posted on Saturday.

ICE is out of control. This week, a five year-old child watched ICE shoot his father. Trump's rogue agency has shot more than 43 people in two years, murdering eight. There is no reforming this abhorrent agency. Abolish ICE. — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) October 10, 2026

The state of Minnesota has recently gained national attention for numerous taxpayer fraud cases, including Feeding Our Future.

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