Ilhan Omar Responds to Feds Searching Her Home Amid Criminal Probe

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and House Democrat leaders accused the Justice Department of political targeting following the search of Omar’s Washington, D.C. home on Monday by Homeland Security Investigations.

Advertisement

According to Fox News, the search warrant was executed as part of an immigration form investigation into the Minnesota congresswoman, who immigrated from Somalia when she was a child.

"I’m ok. Make no mistake: this is an attempt to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement. For ten years, Trump has targeted me with baseless lies and smear campaigns," Omar posted. "This is just the latest escalation in his campaign of political intimidation.I will not be silenced."

I’m ok. Make no mistake: this is an attempt to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement. For ten years, Trump has targeted me with baseless lies and smear campaigns. This is just the latest escalation in his campaign of political intimidation. I will not be silenced. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 12, 2026

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), Whip Katherine Clark (D-MA), and Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar (D-CA) said in a joint statement that "the Trump administration’s raid on Congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s home is deeply disturbing and raises serious questions about the continued corrupt weaponization of the federal government against Donald Trump’s adversaries."

Jeffries responds to federal search of Omar’s DC home, calls it “deeply disturbing” and that it “raises serious questions about the continued corrupt weaponization of the federal government against Donald Trump’s adversaries” https://t.co/UdObuDj8Ac — Cami Mondeaux (@cami_mondeaux) October 12, 2026

“For years, Donald Trump and far-right extremists have relentlessly targeted Congresswoman Omar with vile personal attacks and baseless accusations. Now, less than 30 days until the midterm election, his violent mass deportation machine has descended upon the home of a duly elected Member of Congress and her family,” the statement continued.

The Democrats further said that “the American people deserve transparency,” adding that they “will deliver full accountability for the rogue abuse of power from the Department of Homeland Security and Department of Justice.”

However, the federal government said that the search did not come out of nowhere.

“Today in the Washington, D.C, area, Homeland Security Investigations executed a judicially authorized search warrant secured by the Department of Justice,” a Justice Department spokesperson said in a statement. “This enforcement action is part of an ongoing federal criminal investigation.”

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.