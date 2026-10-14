Hey, Ilhan Omar's Staff, You Know You Can't Do That, Right?

Drip. Drip. Drip. Federal agents raided the D.C. residence of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) this week, prompting calls of fascism from the Left. It wasn’t, even though the judge who signed off on the warrant was a Democrat appointed by D.C. Democrats, which only shows the evidence must be damning. This isn’t a light matter — judges don’t sign off on such searches without good cause. That’s why this story wasn’t front and center for the major networks.

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The latest development is that Omar’s staff changed her birth date in 2018. There are questions regarding her immigration status:

🚨 JUST IN: In a huge revelation, Somali Rep. Ilhan Omar's Congressional staff reportedly got her birth year CHANGED from 1981 to 1982 AFTER she was elected to Congress, drawing into question the validity of her acquiring citizenship — New York Post In other words, potentially LYING TO OBTAIN CITIZENSHIP. BOOM. Omar says she got citizenship through her father in 2000, BEFORE she turned 18. But if she was actually born in 1981, she would have been too old for that to happen! 🤯 Federal agents searched her D.C. home as part of a criminal investigation. Was this part of it? 👀 THE CASE IS COMING TOGETHER AND SHE NEEDS TO BE DEPORTED. Ilhan screwed up big time and justice is finally here! No one is above the law 😅 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 13, 2026

Ilhan Omar is about to lear the hard way. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 13, 2026

Wait, you can do that??? — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) October 14, 2026

NEW from the @nypost: Ilhan Omar's congressional staff got her official birth year changed from 1981 to 1982 in May 2019, months after she took office. Why does one year matter? She says she became a citizen through her father at 17, in 2000. Born in 1981, she'd have been 18 that whole year and one year is the difference between her citizenship story working and not. "For derivative citizenship, two things have to be true — one, her father had to naturalize; and two, she still had to be a minor." That one year matters a lot. — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) October 13, 2026

JUST IN - The New York Post reports that Rep. Ilhan Omar’s staff helped change her birthdate in public records after her 2018 election to Congress, fueling allegations that she misrepresented her age to obtain US citizenship. — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) October 13, 2026

Pundits came up today one villain short of a MAGA conspiracy in the Omar case. The warrant was reportedly approved by Judge Matthew Sharbaugh, who is a registered Democrat and a Democratic appointee. He is also a Hillary Clinton donor, who was sworn in by Judge James Boasberg. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) October 13, 2026

"The misconduct that she has committed over the years, I think, involves some coordination with many people inside and outside her family." WATCH: @scottwjohnson breaks down what federal HSI raid on Ilhan Omar's home means - and what they may have collected. https://t.co/4FtjPv3IyE — Katie Pavlich Tonight (@KatiePavlichNN) October 13, 2026

Oh my. Welp, as per my Recap last night: We may have found the co-conspirators…. — Paul Mauro (@PaulDMauro) October 13, 2026

Yikes. Is Omar going to get deported?

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