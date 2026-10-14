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Hey, Ilhan Omar's Staff, You Know You Can't Do That, Right?

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 14, 2026 7:00 AM
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Hey, Ilhan Omar's Staff, You Know You Can't Do That, Right?
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Drip. Drip. Drip. Federal agents raided the D.C. residence of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) this week, prompting calls of fascism from the Left. It wasn’t, even though the judge who signed off on the warrant was a Democrat appointed by D.C. Democrats, which only shows the evidence must be damning. This isn’t a light matter — judges don’t sign off on such searches without good cause. That’s why this story wasn’t front and center for the major networks. 

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The latest development is that Omar’s staff changed her birth date in 2018. There are questions regarding her immigration status:

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Yikes. Is Omar going to get deported? 

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News Topics DEMOCRAT PARTY | FBI | HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES | ILHAN OMAR
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