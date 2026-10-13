'Milwaukee County Shares Your Vision': David Crowley Praises Nonprofit That Houses Sex Offenders

David Crowley's biggest hurdle is the perception that 70 other Wisconsin counties have about Milwaukee County. Outside of deep-blue Dane County, Wisconsinites see Milwaukee as a violent, crime-ridden, tax dollar-sucking cesspool. And Crowley's record as Milwaukee County Executive is doing his campaign no favors.

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This clip will also ruffle feathers, as Crowley sings the praises of a non-profit that builds housing for convicted sex offenders.

"That is the work that leaves a lasting impact on our community, not just for today, but for many generations... Milwaukee County shares in your vision."



David Crowley said this to a nonprofit that builds housing for convicted sex offenders. pic.twitter.com/YYWSeZQNn7 — Tiffany War Room (@TiffanyWarRoom) October 12, 2026

"That is the work that leaves a lasting impact on our community," Crowley said. "Not just for today, but for many generations, and I want to tell you ... Milwaukee County, we share in your vision."

Here's what Democrat @DavidCCrowley told a nonprofit that seeks to build a housing community for sex offenders:



"That is the work that leaves a lasting impact on our community, not just for today, but for many generations. And I want to tell you... that Milwaukee County, we… pic.twitter.com/AUuZvvda8J — Wisconsin GOP (@WisGOP) October 12, 2026

We already have housing for convicted sex offenders. It's called prison.

The sex offenders could be watched in a dedicated facility, right? Rather than spreading them out in neighborhoods. Sounds like a smart idea to me. The only ones who wouldn’t like this are the pedophiles and their protectors! — Empress Theodora (@Theodora500AD) October 12, 2026

Prison is a dedicated facility where they could be watched.

There are a lot of leftists whining about this post, claiming that sex offenders need housing and that Crowley is working to prevent recidivism.

Those arguments might — might — hold weight if not for the very troubling record of David Crowley and the Democrat Party. Crowley himself said he would be not just an ally but an accomplice of criminal illegal aliens, including Yeison Steven Tarazona-Hernandez, who was arrested in Brown County for rape, child enticement, and exposing genitals to a child; Guillermo Robledo-Florez was also apprehended in Brown County for strong-arm rape and child enticement. In Kenosha County, David Gaspar Raymundo-Perez was sentenced to 16 years in prison for possessing child pornography.

Democrats like Tim Walz actually pardoned a child sex abuser to protect him from deportation. In California, Democrats like Scott Wiener have worked to decriminalize child sex work and the Left has tried to normalize pedophilia by relabeling pedophiles as "minor attracted persons." In Virginia, Gov. Abigail Spanberger's parole board is releasing convicted rapists and other violent felons.

The Democrats have a track record of being soft on crime, including sex offenders, which is why these comments are a major problem for Crowley's campaign.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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