Iranian singer Parastoo Ahmadi and four members of her team were flogged on Monday following a conviction for “producing and publishing obscene and immoral content online,” according to various outlets.

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The content in question? Ahmadi live-streamed a performance without wearing a mandatory hijab.

Ahmadi and her bandmates/production team Soheil Faghihnasiri, Amin Taheri, Amirali Pirnia, and Mohsen Lashkari each received 74 lashes at the Criminal Sentence Enforcement Office in Qom. Restrictions on artistic activities and a two-year travel ban have also been imposed, according to lawyer Mostafa Nili.

Ahmadi and the musicians live-streamed the concert in December 2024 in a massive complex south of Tehran called Deyr-e Gachin Caravanserai. The video went viral, and Ahmadi and company were accused of “producing and publishing obscene and immoral content online.”

Iranian singer Parastoo Ahmadi and four members of her band each received 74 lashes on Monday at the prosecutor's office in Qom over an online concert in which she performed without the mandatory hijab, her lawyer Mostafa Nili said. The four musicians were identified as Soheil Faghihnasiri, Amin Taheri, Amirali Pirnia and Mohsen Lashkari. The concert was filmed at the historic Deyr-e Gachin caravanserai and published on Ahmadi's YouTube channel in December 2024. Branch 122 of Qom's Criminal Court Two convicted the five of “committing a forbidden act and offending public chastity.” Branch 16 of the Qom Appeals Court upheld the ruling in October. — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) November 23, 2026

The five were convicted in June, and an appeals court upheld the ruling in October.

Amnesty International called on Iran to “quash the convictions” and said that flogging is inhumane and degrading.

“Iranian authorities must abolish compulsory veiling and corporal punishment and end the criminalization of freedom of expression,” the organization added.

Other human rights organizations have condemned the flogging.

“Parastoo Ahmadi's flogging for singing and dressing as she chooses is a flagrant violation of her fundamental rights and a chilling demonstration of the Iranian authorities' determination to suppress women's freedoms and to violently punish anyone who dares to challenge their discriminatory laws and policies,” said Center for Human Rights in Iran advocacy director Bahar Ghandehari.

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