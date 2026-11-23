Well, they’re at it again, the soft Republicans who either cannot or will not learn that the Republican base is dead set against amnesty. Now, let’s be clear about this – it’s not about immigrants per se. It’s about far too many immigrants, many of them illegal, and therefore here only because they chose to flout our laws, but who are not only taking our money but changing our culture. We have a right to decide our own culture. That’s a decision for Americans, not foreigners, and it’s inexcusable that some Republicans still don’t seem to get that.

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But, of course, what they really want to get is cheap labor. It’s not about allegedly hard-working people who just want to serve their families – it’s about the bottom line for big corporations and small ones too, who want to avoid paying Americans what Americans are worth. The amnesty hacks want a serf class that will work without the wages or dignity that actual Americans demand. They also like having millions of more consumers here – do you think Target doesn’t want to sell to illegal aliens? Target totally wants to sell to illegal aliens who are spending the government benefits we pay for, and that they receive merely by virtue of breaking the law to come here.

If there’s a lesson from Donald Trump, and there are a lot of lessons from Donald Trump, it’s that the American people are sick of this. We’re over it. And yet the Chamber of Commerce class either cannot or will not accept that Americans don’t want America to be a melting pot where they have to do the melting, where they are the ones doing the melting. Oh, and where they get to foot the bill to boot.

Who are the cheerleaders for the latest amnesty push? There’s that annoying Republican Rep. Maria Salazar (FL-27) down in Miami who wants what she calls the Dignity Act. I don’t know, but if you want dignity, maybe don’t break the law, come to another country, and then expect free stuff. But she’s not the most annoying one. The most annoying ones are the ones who proudly announce their conservative credentials and then immediately do the water carrying for the donors – squish Republicans are a different kind of serf class – who desperately want illegals and legal aliens here in vast, vast numbers. In Oklahoma, you have Sen. James Lankford (R-OK), who was all in on that Democrat amnesty bill. This joke lets Democrats call it bipartisan. I’m not sure whether he’s stupid or evil, but Oklahomans need to dump this loser. What the hell is it with these red states? You’ve also got their Gov. Kevin Stitt, who’s talking about amnesty too. Former Oklahoma Senator and current competitor with Kristi Noem for being the absolute worst DHS secretary in the Trump era, Markwayne Mullin can’t shut up about his amnesty fantasies either. What the hell is wrong with this guy?

It’s not just Sooner State backstabbers doing it. There are all sorts of squishes out there, eager to destroy our country for 30 pieces of EBT cards. One of the underrated reasons why that useless scumbag John Cornyn got rejected by the Texas voters, besides his work with the Democrats on gun control and his obvious contempt for the base, was that he was positively turgid at the thought of amnesty. For these elderly, flaccid Fredocons, amnesty is their Viagra.

But the fact is that the base is done with this. It’s over. We don’t want immigration reform. We want illegal aliens not coming in, and the ones who are here deported. And you know what? That’s OK, because it’s our country. We are citizens, and we get to choose.

Neither the preferences of a bunch of third-world peasants nor the greed of a bunch of American corporatist traitors take moral priority over the desire of regular Americans to live in a country that is still America.

I just spent a few days in the Third World. I don’t want America to be the Third World. I want America to be America. And you know what? That’s OK. What American would presume to go to Mexico, look around, and announce, “You’re not American enough? Change to conform to what I want.”

No.

The squishes are happy about how the midterm elections came out, because the Democrats want to open the borders again and manufacture millions upon millions of new voters. This is the depth of treachery among the Republican squishes – it’s not exactly a conspiracy theory when you observe that some of these Republicans are thrilled about how the election turned out. Besides, being in the minority helps them avoid responsibility, which they do like Dracula avoids garlic, and the fact that they can bang the donation drum about the liberal atrocities to come; they are giddy at the possibility of the vote on “comprehensive immigration reform” that is really just amnesty, even though they deny it. You know, if it walks like an amnesty and quacks like an amnesty, it’s an amnesty, and patriots better duck.

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They also think they can roll Donald Trump. Now it’s no secret that Donald Trump is both incredibly hardcore and incredibly sentimental about immigration. He would gladly do a deal about the so-called dreamers, but what’s the deal? What do we get? What is in it for us, which is a legitimate question, and the most important one? But no one asks that. Here’s the deal: you let tens of millions of Third World peasants into your country, and tens of millions of third-world peasants continue to flood in. In return, you get nothing, except being called racist more.

We tried an amnesty deal in 1986, and Ronald Reagan got rickrolled. We were supposed to legalize the ones who were here and stop new ones from coming. Well, the stop the new ones from coming part didn’t happen until Donald Trump was re-inaugurated in 2025. A new deal would involve us getting something of value, and I have yet to hear what that something of value is to us. The outlines of any proposed comprehensive immigration reform deal that I hear are tens of millions of illegals whose first act in America is to disrespect us by breaking our laws, get to stay here and maybe even become citizens, while tens of millions more flood in. And in return we get… nada.

OK, not a great deal.

Of course, if Donald Trump bought into amnesty of any kind, that would destroy his legacy. He’s not a dumb guy. It’s very important to him that his supporters love him, but if he betrays us like an establishment Republican, well, that’s not going to go so well for him. It will destroy the GOP, ensure the Democrats get elected in 2028, and then Donald Trump and his entire family better start measuring drapes in a prison cell. For him, supporting some kind of comprehensive immigration reform scam is a literal life sentence, if not a death sentence.

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And as for the Republican hacks trying to make this happen in a bipartisan spirit of cellblock submission, we Republicans need to make it clear: You’re gone. We’ll primary you. We’ll roll the dice on losing your seat to a Democrat, but you know, if you’re supporting amnesty, there’s no difference anyway.

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