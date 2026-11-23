Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor wants the Supreme Court to abandon the pesky concept of legal theory and instead issue rulings based on feelings. What could possibly go wrong there? Imagine a Supreme Court full of Justices like Ketanji Brown Jackson.

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Sotomayor was in Philadelphia to accept the Benjamin Franklin Medal at the American Philosophical Society.

Sonia Sotomayor: "We have a court focused on legal theory rather than one focused on what we as a society have achieved in terms of our understanding." pic.twitter.com/IMGuU3EDwx — TheBlaze (@theblaze) November 20, 2026

"We have a court focused on sort of legal theory rather than one focused on where and what we as a society have achieved in terms of our understanding, not what some legal theory posits we should," Sotomayor said.

Legal theory is actually what SCOTUS should focus on. The rule of law is what SCOTUS should focus on.

Respectfully Justice Sotomayor, legal theory is exactly what the Supreme Court should be focused on.



That is what makes the justices on the Court insulated from politics, outside pressures, and what is popular. https://t.co/u4gH6I7bnu — Preston Hill (@realPrestonHill) November 22, 2026

No one is above the law, and the law needs to be applied consistently. We're seeing the rotten fruits of that already with disparate sentencing and a criminal justice system that lets people go because of their race, regardless of the severity of their crimes.

Nothing good comes from this.

Sotomayor calls for SCOTUS to scrap 'legal theory' and rule based on vibeshttps://t.co/RjJbnptmx3 — Libby Emmons (@libbyemmons) November 23, 2026

It sure sounds like "vibes and feelings" to us.

Sonia Sotomayor: "We have a court focused on legal theory rather than one focused on what we as a society have achieved in terms of our understanding"



This sounds like she's saying "let's just use vibes and feelings



The court is supposed to uphold the law, not reshape the law… — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) November 21, 2026

WHYY.org covered Sotomayor's remarks, expanding on her objections to using legal theory.

"They are law review articles," Sotomayor said. "Very few of them are talking about what’s at the center of every case, which is the people involved." The law shouldn't look at the people involved.

“What we’ve had is a series of norms being disrupted,” she said of the 2024 case affirming presidential immunity from criminal prosecutions for "actions within their exclusive constitutional authority and at least presumptive immunity for other official acts".

"And without those norms, we’re removing protections that I think are critical to how we have functioned so successfully for 250 years," she added.

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“Why are Justices actually reading the law????” https://t.co/ikRNejd8Ik — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) November 21, 2026

The implications here are alarming. The law should matter, not people, feelings, or politics.

Supreme Court Justice asserting that we can’t have courts focused on “legal theory” (i.e. the plain language of the Constitution and our statutes).



Just make it up as you go along, to reinforce what your preferred political party is doing. https://t.co/MnSVUFuy6G — Thomas Smith for Judge (@smithfortx) November 21, 2026

Why do you think Democrats are determined to pack the Supreme Court?

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are obstructing President Trump's agenda and ignoring the will of the people.

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