As we inch closer to November, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley's record, both during his time in the state legislature and in Milwaukee, are dragging down his campaign. That's a good thing, because Crowley would turn all of Wisconsin into the fiscal and crime-ridden mess that Milwaukee County has become under his watch.

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Crowley can't take responsibility for that, of course, and he tried blaming the county's problems on Republican Scott Walker, who left office more than 15 years ago to become governor. But here are the facts that Crowley can't hide from.

From @MilwSpinny, a former MKE cop and now author and a friend of the show. pic.twitter.com/BO6bHz7f1q — Gregory Jon (@gregoryjon) August 18, 2026

The post reads:

The David Crowley MKE record: MKE County comprises 15.4 percent of WI's population, but accounts for 61.8 percent of WI's homicides.

What was Crowley's response? He continued to cut the number of sheriff's deputies, which numbered 750 in 2015, to 300 today, which resulted in MKE freeways becoming the Autobahn.

Crowley let 5,000 of his employees' health insurance lapse.

Crowley failed to notice a $14 million transit deficit, due to riders refusing to pay fares, which resulted in a 25 percent cut to MKE transit in 2027.

MKE County is the largest governmental fiscal train wreck in WI.

What did Crowley do to right the ship? He attended college full-time as county executive and had taxpayers pick up the cost of his tuition. Leading from behind ... that's the David Crowley record. Don't let David Crowley MKE County our Wisconsin.

On Sunday night, groups of black teen mobs caused chaos at the Wisconsin State Fair, including assaulting several police officers. Crowley has said nothing about the violence.

When Crowley was in the state legislature, he sponsored a bill that would put tampons and other feminine hygiene products in men's restrooms.

Here's more on that:

In 2019, then-state Rep. David Crowley co-sponsored legislation that would have forced taxpayers to stock free tampons and sanitary napkins in men’s restrooms in Wisconsin’s state and local government buildings and public schools. Assembly Bill 381, introduced Aug. 28, 2019, by Crowley and a group of legislative Democrats, required that “tampons and sanitary napkins are available in all of the restroom facilities at no charge.” The mandate applied to buildings owned, leased or occupied by the state or any political subdivision, as well as school districts, independent charter schools and private schools in parental choice programs. The bill’s plain language left no carve-out. “All of the restroom facilities” meant men’s rooms, women’s rooms and any others. Critics called the proposal an obvious waste of public money and a clear signal that left-wing lawmakers like Crowley were more interested in advancing gender ideology than addressing real needs. Biological males do not menstruate. Stocking men’s bathrooms with feminine hygiene products solves a problem that does not exist.

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Incredible.

Crowley even bragged that his "biggest achievement" was raising the Milwaukee sales tax.

David Crowley says his proudest achievement as Executive of Milwaukee County was when be begged the legislature to let him nearly double the sales tax and forced taxpayers to hand over more of their hard-earned dollars because he was too incompetent to balance a budget. pic.twitter.com/BtKOZNVJ5L — Tiffany War Room (@TiffanyWarRoom) August 17, 2026

"One, I would say Act 12, being able to, you know, not only benefit Milwaukee County but all communities across the state."

David Crowley will raise Wisconsin taxes and enact the same failed policies that are ruining Milwaukee County.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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