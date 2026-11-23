A father and daughter were detained by ICE last week on the jetway at Sea-Tac Airport. Ricardo Larrondo Mendoz and his daughter, Sofia Hernandez Mejia, were arrested while boarding Alaska Flight 1306 to Los Angeles.

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Hernandez Mejia reportedly threw hot coffee on officers during the arrest, claiming she had a work permit.

ICE makes an arrest on a jet bridge at Sea-Tac.



A bystander jumps in and gets thrown to the ground, the flight sits for 3 hours, and Washington's governor says ICE is "completely and totally out of control."



Out of control? Fighting federal agents in the middle of an arrest is… pic.twitter.com/U0RgHcX7KH — American Nightmare 🇺🇸 (@thewakeninq) November 21, 2026

That's just not true. While some reports claim the pair came for the World Cup and overstayed their visa, their attorney says they have pending asylum claims and came to the U.S. legally in 2015, as reported by KOMO News. That means they've had 11 years to begin the legal process but didn't.

Here's more:

Olia Catala, a local immigration attorney, is representing both detainees and confirmed to KOMO News that they're currently being held in the Northwest ICE Processing Center in Tacoma. Ricardo and Sofia, who are father and daughter, came to the U.S. legally in 2015 with tourist visas, according to Catala. A person can typically stay in the U.S. for up to six months under a tourist visa Catala said Ricardo has a pending asylum application, and Sofia was originally listed as a derivative asylee on her father's application. Since then, Sofia has reportedly married a U.S. citizen and is in the process of obtaining a Green Card, Catala confirmed. Catala alleges both of her clients have been allowed to stay in the U.S. legally because they have pending asylum, which is also how they have had work permits continuously renewed.

Gov. Bob Ferguson said ICE is "deeply un-American" and out of control.

NEW: Gov Bob Ferguson is calling it "deeply un-American" for illegal aliens who overstay their visas & assault federal agents to be arrested & says "abolish ICE"



Reminder: Fergie was silent about Trooper Chris Gadd & Robert Pearson, both young fathers killed by illegal aliens pic.twitter.com/nMW7FYstDA — Ari Hoffman (@thehoffather) November 22, 2026

Just incredible framing.

"ICE is completely and totally out of control." That is the response of Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson to a person throwing hot coffee at an officer. https://t.co/Vo5kMjnedf Of course, the woman was not completely and totally out of control in assaulting an ICE officer... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) November 22, 2026

Democrats will go to bat for illegal aliens of all stripes.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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