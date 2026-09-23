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Turns Out the Democratic Party of Wisconsin's Latino Caucus Vice Chair Is a Convicted Sex Offender

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 23, 2026 9:30 AM
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Turns Out the Democratic Party of Wisconsin's Latino Caucus Vice Chair Is a Convicted Sex Offender
AP Photo/Kayla Wolf

Democrats have spent the last two years screaming about the Epstein files and accusing President Trump of being a "pedophile" (he's not) and saying Republicans are "pedophile protectors" (they're not). Spend any amount of time on social media and some leftist will accuse you of supporting those atrocities in about six minutes if they know you're a conservative.

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Now in Wisconsin, the vice chair of the Democrat Party of Wisconsin's Latino Caucus, Diego A. Rodriguez, is a convicted child sex offender. Rodriguez is also the campaign manager for Democrat State Assembly member Priscilla Prado, who is running for reelection this year.

Here's more

A registered sex offender is serving as Vice Chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin’s Latino Caucus and as the campaign manager for a Democratic state lawmaker. Diego A. Rodriguez was convicted of using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime after he tried to meet up with an undercover officer posing as a teenage boy on the gay dating app Grindr. Rodriguez was working as a youth leader at a church in Racine at the time.

The Hispanic News Network first reported that Rodriguez, 32, has been working as campaign manager and political consultant for Democrat Milwaukee Rep. Priscilla Prado as she runs for re-election in the 9th Assembly District. He has also canvassed for Ismael Luna, the Democratic nominee in the neighboring 8th Assembly District on Milwaukee’s south side.

Rodriguez is an extremely active, connected member of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin and currently co-chairs its Latino Caucus. According to Rodriguez’s LinkedIn profile, he also “serves as the Coalition Coordinator for Justice Forward Wisconsin.”

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This is also a good time to remind everyone that the biggest donor to the Wisconsin Democrats (WisDems) is Reid Hoffman, the tech billionaire who visited Epstein Island.

Rodriguez also attended David Crowley's victory party on primary night, after spending the day knocking on doors for Crowley.

State Rep. Priscilla Prado has fired Rodriguez from her campaign and vows a "more thorough vetting process" in the future.

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He was also fired by the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.

We all know why they wouldn't answer any questions about why they employed Rodriguez. That's because every accusation is really a confession. Remember, Democrat Gov. Tim Walz literally pardoned a child sex offender to protect him from deportation, and Democrats routinely support soft-on-crime legislation and policies that let child abusers go free.

So it's no surprise they'd employ them.

Townhall has reached out to both the Wisconsin Democrats and the Crowley campaign for comment.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CRIME | DEMOCRAT PARTY | JEFFREY EPSTEIN | WISCONSIN
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