'I'm Not an Ally, I'm an Accomplice': This New Ad Should End David Crowley's Gubernatorial Campaign

On September 17, Townhall reported on David Crowley's record of supporting illegal aliens over Wisconsin citizens. This includes protecting criminals like Yeison Steven Tarazona-Hernandez, who was arrested in Brown Cunty for rape, child enticement, and exposing genitals to a child; Guillermo Robledo-Florez was also apprehended in Brown County for strong-arm rape and child enticement. In Kenosha County, David Gaspar Raymundo-Perez was sentenced to 16 years in prison for possessing child pornography.

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Despite this, Crowley vowed to be an ally and accomplice of these criminals and other illegal aliens, including letting them roam our communities, refusing to partner with ICE, and continuing the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office policy of not honoring detainers. Crowley would also give in-state tuition and driver's licenses to illegal aliens.

Tom Tiffany is hitting Crowley hard on this, dropping a damning ad that should end Crowley's gubernatorial aspirations.

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"When it comes down to the immigrants, I'm not an ally, I'm an accomplice," Crowley said. "I'm going to be with you no matter what."

The video then goes on to talk of the story of Noelia Saray Martinez-Avila, a Honduran national, who was driving drunk when she hit a vehicle driven by Brady Heiling; his passenger was Hallie Helgeson. Hallie died at the scene. She was 18 years old. Heiling died five days later in the hospital. He was 19 years old. Martinez-Avila had numerous prior traffic violations and should have been deported.

And David Crowley would be her accomplice.

Juan Carlos Rocha-Mejia tied up and sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl to rape her.

David Crowley would be his accomplice.

In Milwaukee, illegal alien Juan Felix-Avendano, killed Special Olympian Craig Schimming and injured Schimming's elderly parents in a horrific crash on New Year's Day in 2023. The Schimming family was on its way to church. Felix-Avendano had smoked crystal meth and was so intoxicated he didn't recall leaving his house. His speedometer showed he was traveling at 110 mph.

David Crowley would be his accomplice.

"No matter what."

🚨NEW AD: @DavidCCrowley said it himself. He’ll be an “accomplice” to illegal immigrants.



From taxpayer-funded benefits to his goal of making Wisconsin a sanctuary state, David Crowley puts illegal immigrants first.



As governor, I’ll enforce our laws and ban sanctuary policies. pic.twitter.com/kBSgeSTm61 — Tom Tiffany (@TomTiffanyWI) October 5, 2026

An absolutely eye-opening ad.

One of the more devastating ads I’ve seen this cycle 👀 https://t.co/laRQ2Zw5wq — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) October 5, 2026

This is the most devastating ad of this election cycle.

Holy smokes.



This ad may have just won Tom Tiffany the election. https://t.co/fvKvItZff4 — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 5, 2026

Every Wisconsin voter realizes it could have been their son, their daughter, their parents who were hurt or killed by illegal aliens.

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Hard hitting new ad.



Crowley’s favorable were already underwater. They aren’t going to get any better when voters hear this message. https://t.co/zw7TkSPuil — Megan Novak (@meganjnovak) October 5, 2026

David Crowley's unfavorables went up 15 points from August to September, and now we've got his own words coming back to haunt him. If Crowley is elected governor, he will turn Wisconsin into a sanctuary state, by his own admission. He will put illegal aliens ahead of the safety and needs of Wisconsinites. This includes rapists, drunk drivers, and even murderers.

Wisconsin cannot afford David Crowley.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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