New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani continues to live in fantasy land.

At the New York Times DealBook Summit on Sunday, he denied that rent control causes vacancies, even though roughly 57,000 rent-stabilized apartments sit empty across the city.

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Moderator Andrew Ross Sorkin pressed the socialist mayor on those units and asked whether letting landlords raise rents would help fill them. Mamdani waved off the 57,000 figure, before arguing that resetting rents to market rate would force "mass eviction." The number that actually concerns him, he said, is 6,000: the apartments that have been vacant for at least five years, which he said he is looking at "every single mechanism" to bring those units back online.

Did a landlord write this question? There’s a rumor that a huge number of rent-stabilized apartments are vacant because landlords can’t raise the rent. That’s not true. And it’s dangerous. https://t.co/ehFEnRuqer — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) November 22, 2026

"Andrew, did a landlord write that question?" Mamdani asked.

"So I want to go through those numbers. You said 57,000. Look, let's take 57,000 off the table, because some people have debated it. I think 26,000 might be at least sort of minimum ballpark. So I have looked at the numbers, and what the numbers show is that only about 6,000 units have been vacant for five years."

According to the mayor, that gap is mostly new construction or housing still being developed. "What it actually is, in large part, is housing that's actually just being brought online [and] is about to be leased out," he said.

He added that he is looking at every mechanism to get those 6,000 units into the hands of New Yorkers. But he rejected the idea that letting the market work would do it.

"A landlord will say it costs between $50,000 to $100,000 to fix one of these vacant units," he said. "And what they want is to take, let's say, an apartment that's renting at $1,600 and bring it up to $3,500. The amount of turnover required in that building for them to make up the money of $50,000 to $100,000 per unit would necessitate mass eviction in that same building."

He won't allow it because, as he put it, it would let large landlords operate the way they did before 2019. That was the year the state passed the Housing Stability and Tenant Protection Act (HSTPA), which made rent stabilization permanent, restricted rent increases, and expanded eviction and renter protections. Proponents of the law accused landlords of predatory displacement and deliberate neglect.

But that same law complicates Mamdani's story. His five-year benchmark conveniently begins in the middle of COVID, which leaves out the years before and after HSTPA passed. Widen the lens to include them, and the trend becomes hard to ignore: vacant units have climbed steadily since the law took effect.

The vacancy rate sat at 3.7 percent in 2016, before the law. By 2021 it had nearly doubled to 7 percent, and it still stood at 5.6 percent in 2025.

In this video, Mamdani claims an apartment is not *truly vacant* unless it's been vacant for 5 years. There is an important reason he chose 5 years as the benchmark. It's manipulative, it's sly, and it explains his unfortunate political genius. Five years puts us to the year 2021 -- only 2 years after the passage of the 2019 Housing Stability and Tenant Protection Act (HSTPA). The HSTPA limited the rent increases tied to renovations, which made it not cost-effective for NYC landlords of rent-stabilized buildings to renovate an apartment after a long-term tenant moves out. The HSTPA, in other words, is a major reason for so many vacant units. When the benchmark becomes 2 years after its passage -- before a lot of its worst effects have kicked in -- he ties the benchmark to a year that glosses over how truly terrible the 2019 HSTPA is to NYC rents. But there's a second layer to this manipulation. When he makes the benchmark 5 years, we no longer can watch the trend line. Because the trend line begins in 2019 with the passage of the HSTPA, and then in 2020, of course, we have the pandemic, and that skews data. The reason that 57,000 vacant units is such an important figure is not for the raw figure itself, but for the trend line. Because when we look at the trend line of vacant units in NYC, we see that that trend line is increasing. And when Mamdani picks a year that obfuscates the trend line by its very nature, then he is manipulating us into **not seeing the trend.** Five years from now, if we use a trailing 5-year benchmark, we will likely see that that 6,000 figure is an increasing trend line. And when that happens, he will not accept the blame. He will find a way to pin it on AI or big tech or billionaires. Because that's what he does. He picks a boogeyman. And he gathers solidarity by riling up animosity against some abstract enemy. And by doing so, he consolidates power so that he can then drive properties into foreclosure and hand-select nonprofits run by his associates who can then buy those buildings. It is property seizure at its clearest. — Paula Pant (@AffordAnything) November 23, 2026

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This comes as New York City continues to get more expensive, despite Mamdani's promise to make housing affordable. This year, the city's median asking rent hit a record $3,785, up 4.5 percent year over year and 27.5 percent above pre-pandemic levels, raising the question about just how warm the "warm embrace of collectivism" really is for New Yorkers who are still struggling to afford rent.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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