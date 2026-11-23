For years, the Democrats have lied about President Trump's remarks on Charlottesville, claiming he said there were "fine people" on both sides of the issue. They said, falsely, that President Trump was referring to the neo-Nazis and white supremacists at the rally. Snopes even rated this claim false in 2024. It was that egregious.

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Here's what the President said at the time:

"You had some very bad people in that group, but you also had people that were very fine people, on both sides. You had people in that group … that were there to protest the taking down of, to them, a very, very important statue … and I'm not talking about the neo-Nazis and the white nationalists, because they should be condemned totally."

The Left cut out everything except "fine people on both sides" to push a hoax.

Now Jessica Tarlov is finally realizing it was a hoax — almost a decade later.

Jessica Tarlov says when she finally decided to listen to the full audio of Trump's "Fine People" comments -- she found out he wasn't talking about Nazis.



"That was illuminating for me."



Wow. How big of her to admit it was a lie all these years later...after actually listening… pic.twitter.com/lWFYM6Hjay — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 22, 2026

"And I thought, you know, I actually haven't spent much time engaging with their arguments about Russian collusion being a hoax or the Charlottesville hoax, and that was a little embarrassing for me, that I actually hadn't listened to the audio of what Trump had said after the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville," Tarlov said.

"And he has a very meandering, crazy way of talking anyway, but when you sit there and you listen to it, you hear that the 'very fine people' wasn't the very fine Nazis," she continued, "it was about the debate over pulling the statues down, whether you should keep what we would say as traitors ... like a Robert E. Lee. And that was illuminating for me."

Particularly hilarious here as she tells this to the Bulwark's Sarah Longwell (classical liberal) who has repeated the hoax herself. pic.twitter.com/CS2oiK75YT — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 22, 2026

The irony is so thick you can cut it with a knife.

How f***ng stupid do you have to be to not see through this right away?



You'd think a president would actually praise Nazis?



And if someone reported he did, you wouldn't check it yourself?



I hate these people! And they work in the media! — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 22, 2026

The Trump Derangement Syndrome was more important than facts.

The same people who vilified Charlie Kirk have never listened to the entirety of his remarks and they just repeated phrases taken out of their context to smear him. Of course, actually investigating to find out the truth doesn’t seem to be in their playbook. — Bad Tempered Old Trout 🌠 (@BelmarCPA) November 23, 2026

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That's what they do; they lie about what conservatives say and believe while projecting their own beliefs onto conservatives.

If you are a journalist you can listen to 2 minutes of tape and get the truth. I would say that is part of your job https://t.co/nAKrK4FBJi — Adam Carolla (@adamcarolla) November 23, 2026

It took her nine years to listen to the tape.

Wow, 9 years later Tarlov admits that “Very Fine People” was a hoax.



Many of us have been screaming about it for years, and don’t forget Biden launched his presidential campaign with a video of the hoax, and Obama promoted the hoax at a Kamala rally the day before the election.… https://t.co/HkBGeuERU7 pic.twitter.com/NxktNSC7XJ — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) November 23, 2026

And the truth won't get nearly as much coverage as the lie. You can bank on this, too: at least one Democrat will bring it up in 2028.

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