Check Out What David Crowley Said About Taxes and Affordability

When Democrats talk about "affordability," they don't really mean it. Look at Virginia and Gov. Abigail Spanberger, for example. She ran on "lowering costs" for families in her state, only to turn around and jack up taxes on everything from Uber rides and gym memberships to dog-walking services.

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That doesn't help affordability, but the dirty little not-so-secret is the Democrats know this, and they don't care. They will jack up your taxes as much as they can to get their hands on more of your money, and if it makes the cost of gas, groceries, and other necessities skyrocket, tough cookies.

No one knows this better than Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley. He jacked up property taxes five out of six years, and the one year he didn't, he raised the county sales tax and celebrated by eating cake. No really. Even Marie Antoinette told him to ease up a little bit.

But it gets worse. Crowley doesn't think increasing taxes is a burden on the hard working families in Milwaukee County.

This is so incredibly tone deaf by @DavidCCrowley..



Paying more for groceries and gas because of a sales tax hike “isn’t a burden”..



His campaign is going from bad to worse. pic.twitter.com/qxUflh0Py0 — Red Wisconsin (@RedWisco26) September 4, 2026

"No, I don't think it would be a burden," Crowley said. "I mean, when we think about this particular increase, we're talking about a 0.4 percent increase, right? So we're not even talking about a half, we're talking about less than a half a percent."

That was on top of the already existing taxes and made Milwaukee the county with the state's highest sales tax at 5.9 percent. The City of Milwaukee pays a 7.9 percent sales tax. Compare that to red Waukesha County, where the sales tax is five percent, and the county doesn't add an additional sales tax for consumers.

Democrat candidate for Wisconsin governor: my tax increases on daily necessities are not a burden to working families....



If he wins he will ruin the Wisconsin economy and make life harder for all. https://t.co/rbdZfDjUHJ — BMF (@Lafcurve) September 6, 2026

That's his goal. Life will be harder for everyone in Wisconsin except for illegal aliens. He's promised to protect them.

I am still struck at how awful a candidate he is.. I imagine the democrat establishment is having buyers remorse after seeing this 🤣 https://t.co/kGbzU6bR4r — Red Wisconsin (@RedWisco26) September 6, 2026

Democrats begged David Crowley to reenter the primary race back in July, fearful that socialist Francesca Hong would lose the general election to Republican Tom Tiffany. They touted Crowley as the moderate alternative and, instead, they got a failed leader of the state's biggest, most expensive, and most crime-ridden county who said he has no real policy differences when compared to Hong. This writer has lived in Milwaukee County her entire life and has worked in other Wisconsin counties. She can tell you one thing: outlying counties (save for Dane) despise Milwaukee. They see it as a dangerous, tax-sucking waste of their money, and they won't be keen on electing its failed leadership to the top job in Madison.

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But we should thank Crowley for his candor. He just admitted Democrats will raise the price of everything to get their hands on more taxes, and they don't care if it means you can't afford gas or food.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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