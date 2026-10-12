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Scott Jennings Sets the Record Straight on Democrats and Ethics

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 12, 2026 1:30 PM
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Scott Jennings Sets the Record Straight on Democrats and Ethics
Credit: Salem Media

With Democrats, every accusation is a confession. While they falsely accuse President Trump of being a "pedophile" (he's not) and Republicans of being "pedophile protectors," Democrats like Tim Walz pardon an actual convicted pedophile to protect him from deportation. 

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That hypocrisy and double standard have not gone unnoticed, and Scott Jennings set the record straight on Democrats who have been screaming about ethics while allowing their preferred constituents — illegal aliens and criminals — to rob American taxpayers blind.

"My point is this: this corruption story means different things to different people," Jennings said. "To Democrats, it means something about Trump. To Republicans, it means that the Democratic Party, for instance, has encouraged mass illegal immigration, people coming into the country, taking advantage of taxpayers, being given welfare, and a whole coterie of Democratic officials who continue to encourage and protect that system. To me, that's corruption. And so this story is not just about Trump."

And while the irony is lost on Democrats, it's not lost on us.

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With Democrats, every accusation is a confession.

He has the patience of a saint.

As we told you earlier today, Democrats in New York have rejected 16,000 ICE detainers, allowing criminals like Oscar Belgal, a Dominican national with a record and ties to a dangerous gang. In Minnesota, Democrats like Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and Gov. Tim Walz turned a blind eye to $9 billion in welfare fraud. In California, Democrats pushed back against independent journalists including Red State's own Jennifer Van Laar for exposing the fraud, passing legislation that criminalizes investigative journalism.

There's corruption, and it's coming from the Democrats, no matter how much finger pointing they may do.

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News Topics AMY KLOBUCHAR | DEMOCRAT PARTY | ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | TIM WALZ
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