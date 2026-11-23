Oh, these debates are fun. Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary did one where he debated 20 Gen-Z workers; the kids were insufferably stupid. One episode had conservative Michael Knowles debating liberals. Former Colombo capo Michael Franzese took on 20 law enforcement officers. These videos are interesting, though they’re movies. The one with conservative transgender commentator Blaire White is almost two hours long. White debated 20 woke transgender activists and all hell broke loose.

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She was subjected to screaming, a moderator intervention, and folks who hold views you are well aware of on this topic. White’s debate with a detransitioner was especially amusing; nothing was held back. The topic was whether surgery on minors should be illegal. This individual also had no qualms about male genitalia being present in the women’s locker room:

A 19-year-old trans activist on Jubilee actually told Blaire White that a man in the women’s locker room is no big deal, because “it’s just a penis.” Yeah. That was the whole argument. White shut that down fast. Women don’t want to see that in a locker room. Period. Nor should they be FORCED to see it. The activist tried to equate this to seeing their own grandma naked in a locker room. Wrong move. WHITE: “You should not be changing in public if you have a penis.” ACTIVIST: “It’s just a penis…it doesn’t really matter to me.” WHITE: “Okay, well it doesn’t have to matter to you. It definitely matters to a lot of people who actually have to experience this...” ACTIVIST: “Okay, well one time I saw my grandma naked in a locker room, and I thought it was gross, but I’m not trying to...” WHITE: “NO ONE’S talking about your grandma! Your grandma shouldn’t have to see a penis in a locker room...” “There was a grandma at Planet Fitness…that DID care!” — Overton (@overton_news) November 22, 2026

WHITE: “You should not be changing in public if you have a penis.” ACTIVIST: “It’s just a penis…it doesn’t really matter to me.” WHITE: “Okay, well it doesn’t have to matter to you. It definitely matters to a lot of people who actually have to experience this...” ACTIVIST: “Okay, well one time I saw my grandma naked in a locker room, and I thought it was gross, but I’m not trying to...” WHITE: “No one’s talking about your grandma! Your grandma shouldn’t have to see a penis in a locker room...”

And finally, the meltdowns:

UNHINGED: Radical trans activist MELTS DOWN during debate with Blaire White, comparing exclusion from women's sports to being BANNED FROM WEARING MAKEUP! Blaire challenges the argument by asking whether an UNLICENSED DOCTOR should perform surgery in the name of inclusion! https://t.co/iJdIS8WEoV — Def Noodles (@defnoodlesreal) November 22, 2026

That sent them into a death spiral. Blaire White shuts down a Jubilee detransitioner — “You’re very emotional for someone that PROVED my point.” The host had to step in to stop the bleeding. The activist was attempting to argue with Blaire’s stat that most kids with gender dysphoria grow out of it...while being one of those kids. Blaire told them that the large majority of kids with gender dysphoria grow out of it if they are left alone, and the person arguing with her had done exactly that. WHITE: “Kids who have gender dysphoria, when left to their own devices to grow up naturally, up to 80 to 90% of them grow out of it.” ACTIVIST: “Well, I didn’t grow out of it until—” WHITE: “Yes, you did! You’re not trans and you’re not on hormones now, so you grew out of it, and kudos to that!” That’s when the trans activist began to melt down, as did the rest of the circle debating White. WHITE: “You’re very emotional for someone that proved my point. You grew out of it.” “Small people talk about people. Big people talk about ideas. We’re talking about ideas, sweetheart.” Notice the host had to step in on THEM, not Blaire. She stayed calm the whole time and stuck to the facts. — Overton (@overton_news) November 22, 2026

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WHITE: “Kids who have gender dysphoria, when left to their own devices to grow up naturally, up to 80 to 90% of them grow out of it.” ACTIVIST: “Well, I didn’t grow out of it until—” WHITE: “Yes, you did! You’re not trans and you’re not on hormones now, so you grew out of it, and kudos to that!” That’s when the trans activist began to melt down, as did the rest of the circle debating White. WHITE: “You’re very emotional for someone that proved my point. You grew out of it.” “Small people talk about people. Big people talk about ideas. We’re talking about ideas, sweetheart.”

White said that she deserved reparations for doing this event:

I deserve reparations for dealing with this. — BLAIRE WHITE (@BlaireWhite) November 22, 2026

Blaire is a national treasure — Emma Morris (@EmmaJoNYC) November 23, 2026

And for those wondering how White identifies, here you go. It also helps when the activist tries to defend that trans women are biologically female. It's not true. It's a little creepy that the Left has this attitude toward other people's bodies, though all of this evaporates into the ether regarding abortion.

Blaire White obliterates a circle of trans activists on Jubilee with one line — “I’m a trans woman. I’m MALE.” This is the conversation the left refuses to have. One activist was attempting to tell Blaire that trans women are biologically female...it didn’t go well. Think about that...they were trying to correct someone about their own body. ACTIVIST: “They’re not male, they’re female.” WHITE: “They are male. I’m a trans woman, I’m male.” “Are you gonna take that away from me or do you want to listen to trans people?” “Obviously trans women are biologically male…that’s one plus one equals two.” Even a trans woman saying basic biology out loud gets treated like a heretic. — Overton (@overton_news) November 22, 2026

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ACTIVIST: “They’re not male, they’re female.” WHITE: “They are male. I’m a trans woman, I’m male.”“ Are you gonna take that away from me or do you want to listen to trans people?”“Obviously trans women are biologically male…that’s one plus one equals two.”

Defff not the biggest fan of blaire but the way she gagged them 😭😭 https://t.co/X5WeqfXXjg — M IS CONFESSING (@mdnarae) November 23, 2026

Full video here:

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