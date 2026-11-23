Maine voters may have realized their new Senator, Troy Jackson, isn't going to be as beneficial to the state as Susan Collins was. This story started circulating after the election, but it's worth reminding voters that elections have consequences. And not only will Democrats like Jackson raise prices on everything — something Jackson had a history of doing before the election — it's likely that Maine won't see a fraction of the federal funding Collins brought to the state in her role as the chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

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Mainers voice regret over Collins’ defeat as fears grow over loss of federal funding



Some residents say they are second-guessing the decision to replace the long-serving senator, who chaired the Senate Appropriations Committee and directed substantial federal money to the state,… pic.twitter.com/bHc9VVfzMc — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) November 22, 2026

Whoops.

WGME 13 reported after the election that Collins secured hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funding for Maine, including for the state's aging fire departments. "It's highly unlikely that Maine will have the chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee in its delegation. I think that's probably relatively safe. I think it's also safe to say that Senator Jackson will not have 29 years of seniority in the United States Senate, right? We know that. Beyond that, I don't know that we can say too much," said University of Maine political science professor Mark Brewer.

But Brewer does think Jackson will secure far less funding.

Bangor Daily News reported similar concerns, noting that Collins brought $1.5 billion to the state over the past five years, including $425 million this fiscal year, and that other states that lost appropriators saw their earmarks dry up by as much as half. Larry Persily, an Alaskan newspaper publisher and former government official, said, "The Senate is so seniority-driven. By losing [the late Republican Sen.] Ted Stevens and his position in the Senate, of course Alaska lost clout in getting money."

Hahahahahahahahahahahahaha — Cyborg Pediatrician (@CyborgPeds) November 23, 2026

All you can do is laugh.

This is what happens when you vote with emotion. Instead of using critical thinking skills and really looking at the candidates. — Kevin McGuire (@AmericanBear76) November 23, 2026

Yes, it is.

The affordability Democrats promised will not be delivered.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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