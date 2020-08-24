Live

Night One: The 2020 Republican National Convention

Last updated August, 24th 2020 at 9:28 PM est

It's the GOP's time to shine on Night One of the Republican National Convention.

  • Aug 24, 2020 9:28 PM est | Leah Barkoukis       

Jones has stayed a Democrat to be a thorn in the party's side. 

  • Aug 24, 2020 9:28 PM est | Beth Baumann       

Vernon Jones slaps the Dems for keeping black people's minds in a "mental plantation."

  • Aug 24, 2020 9:28 PM est | Cortney O'Brien        
Black Voters Have Never Had a Place in the Democratic Party
  • Aug 24, 2020 9:28 PM est | Reagan Mccarthy       

"This is no time for sleepin' in the basement"

  • Aug 24, 2020 9:28 PM est | Matt Vespa       

Vernon Jones taking a flamethrower to Biden, Dems 

  • Aug 24, 2020 9:28 PM est | Leah Barkoukis       

Vernon Jones, a lifelong Dem, came out in support of President Trump earlier this year. "I am part of a large and growing segment of the Black community who are independent thinkers. And we believe that Donald Trump is the President that America needs to lead us forward."

  • Aug 24, 2020 9:26 PM est | Reagan Mccarthy       

Wow: "With socialized medicine, you don't beat the odds, you become the odds"

  • Aug 24, 2020 9:25 PM est | Reagan Mccarthy       

"Infamous individual mandate"

  • Aug 24, 2020 9:25 PM est | Reagan Mccarthy       
  • Aug 24, 2020 9:24 PM est | Cortney O'Brien        

Something definitely seems more sincere this week.

  • Aug 24, 2020 9:23 PM est | Cortney O'Brien        

Big news from NFL player Herschel Walker: Trump rode the Small World ride at Disney World.

"I had planned to take his kids to Disney World with my family. At the last minute, Donald said he’d like to join us. So there he was, in a business suit, on the 'It’s a Small World' ride. That was something to see."

  • Aug 24, 2020 9:23 PM est | Reagan Mccarthy       

Right to try legislation saves lives

  • Aug 24, 2020 9:20 PM est | Cortney O'Brien        
  • Aug 24, 2020 9:17 PM est | Leah Barkoukis       

CNN also cut as Jim Jordan came on.. 

  • Aug 24, 2020 9:17 PM est | Beth Baumann       

Jim Jordan is one of President Trump's fiercest supporters in Congress. He's a beast.

  • Aug 24, 2020 9:16 PM est | Leah Barkoukis       

CNN's first criticism is that those people weren't really socially distanced or wearing masks. They all had to take the rapid test to get in! 

  • Aug 24, 2020 9:16 PM est | Cortney O'Brien        

POTUS meeting in person with folks >>> Biden sitting on a stool talking to screens.

  • Aug 24, 2020 9:16 PM est | Beth Baumann       

This is a powerful moment hearing from first responders and frontline workers.

  • Aug 24, 2020 9:16 PM est | Leah Barkoukis       
  • Aug 24, 2020 9:15 PM est | Matt Vespa       

That truckers comment LOL