Night One: The 2020 Republican National Convention

Vernon Jones, a lifelong Dem, came out in support of President Trump earlier this year. "I am part of a large and growing segment of the Black community who are independent thinkers. And we believe that Donald Trump is the President that America needs to lead us forward."
Says @HerschelWalker at #RNC2020: "I pray every night, 'God, give him some more time. Give him four more years.' He has accomplished so much, almost all by himself and under constant attack. But there is still more work to be done." #gapol pic.twitter.com/ZsoHeCowre— Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) August 25, 2020
Something definitely seems more sincere this week.
These speeches are from the heart. The truth is very powerful.— Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) August 25, 2020
Big news from NFL player Herschel Walker: Trump rode the Small World ride at Disney World.
"I had planned to take his kids to Disney World with my family. At the last minute, Donald said he’d like to join us. So there he was, in a business suit, on the 'It’s a Small World' ride. That was something to see."
I ❤️ this feature of @realDonaldTrump thanking and honoring American heroes and workers who have been on the frontlines during #COVID-19.We are grateful for our doctors, nurses, truckers, grocers, farmers, workers, teachers, & all of our community leaders in #NY21 and America!— Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) August 25, 2020
We will emerge safer, stronger and greater than ever!#RNC2020 pic.twitter.com/NZ1j2vGPfA— Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) August 25, 2020