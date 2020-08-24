Jim Jordan Recounts a Private Moment That Displays President Trump's Compassionate Nature

During the first night of the Republican National Convention, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) touched on the Democrats' pro-rioting, pro-looting, and anti-work mentality. But the most memorable moment of the night was when he shared a personal story of President Donald Trump taking a moment out of his day to console a father who just lost his son.

"I love the president’s intensity and his willingness to fight but what I also appreciate is something most Americans never see – how much he truly cares about people," Jordan said.

"Our family’s seen it. Two years ago, our nephew Eli was killed in a car accident. He lived a mile from us. Grew up wrestling and training with our boys. Was a high school state champion. Varsity athlete for the University of Wisconsin. It was a Saturday morning, three days after the accident. I was walking to the car, to go to Eli’s parent’s home, when the president called," Jordan said. "We talked about a few issues. And then he asked how the family was doing. I said they’re doing 'Okay, but it’s tough.'"

"The president said, 'Yeah. Losing a loved one’s always difficult, and it’s really tough when they’re so young.'I then said, 'Mr. President, I’m actually walking into their house right now. Obviously, they don’t know I’m talking to you. But if you’d be willing to say hello to Eli’s dad, you’d make a terrible day a little less terrible.'

“'What’s his name?' the president asked. I walked through the door, and said 'Todd, the president wants to talk to you.' For the next five minutes, family and friends sat in complete silence, as the President of the United States took time to talk to a dad who was hurting," Jordan said. "That’s the president I know."

It's that integrity and character that has Jordan committed to getting President Trump re-elected.

"That’s the individual who’s Made America Great Again and who knows America’s best days are in front of us. And that’s why I’m busting my tail to help him get re-elected. I’m asking you to do the same," he said.