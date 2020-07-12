WATCH: Cuban Immigrant Warns About the Deadly 'Pill' Americans Are About to Swallow

Cuban immigrant Maximo Alvarez issued a stark warning to Americans last week during a roundtable meeting last week with President Donald Trump. According to Alvarez, the President of Sunshine Gasoline, the American Dream is at risk of being destroyed by the Left. The tactics that are being used are the same ones he saw in Communist Cuba when he was 11-years-old.

"We come over here, in my case because my parents chose that I would not be indoctrinated by the communist country, by the totalitarian country, by the totalitarian regime. They don’t educate children. Absolutely not. And this is something that we need to understand. What is happening in our backyard today, I experienced as an 11-year-old. I remember vividly all the promises that a guy named Castro gave, and how 99 percent of the people swallowed the pill," he warned. "It took many years later, after I read somebody named Saul Alinsky, that I realized that all those people were nothing but useful idiots. I remember Castro while in the mountains being interviewed and asked if he was a communist. He went crazy. ... He was going to save Cuba. I remember how he promised to the farmers, to the wahitos that you’re going to own the land. I remember all the promises that we hear today about free education and free health care and free land."

Alvarez reminded people that Fidel Castro abolished the police, the military and even took over the Catholic church. The immigrant's dad, however, saw through Castro's words because he experienced the same thing under communist Spain. Alvarez's father saw parallel's between Castro and his home country.

The businessman explained that the left uses fancy terms and promises to try and indoctrinate others. It's the same tactics he saw in Cuba.

"Talking about socialism, Catholic church, 14,000 kids who came like me in this country without parents. And we were provided an opportunity. This is what makes our country great. They didn’t give me free nothing, they gave me the opportunity. That is the most valuable thing in the world," Alvarez explained. "Now, when I said they didn’t give me any free something, please understand that at 13-years-old, I had to be provided with a home, had to be provided with food, and an education. That is socialism, that’s Americanism, that’s the America that these people are trying to destroy today by using funny terms like 'socialism.' They’re not, they’re communists. Don’t ever forget that."

Alvarez's biggest warning, however, came directly from his father, who saw what life was like in Spain, Cuba and the United States: do whatever you have to to protect the American Dream.

"Never forget about my dad who only had a sixth-grade education, but I think he was the greatest philosopher I ever met. He used to tell us how lucky he was because he was able to come from Spain to Cuba. And then he came from Cuba to [the] United States and he saw me graduate from college, and that was the biggest prize he ever had. And he said, 'Don’t lose this place because you’re never going to be as lucky as me. Because if you lose this place, you have no place to go,'" Alvarez recounted.

"So with that, please keep that in mind. And please, people, explain that to our young people who are demonstrating out there. Don’t be useful idiots," he said. "Please understand what’s happening in our country. See what happens to our parents and see what is happening to America today."