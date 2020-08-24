Donald Trump Jr. Shreds Dems, Biden, and Their Pro-Mayhem Agenda

Donald Trump Jr. delivered a hellfire missile to the entire Democratic agenda for 2020. It was a lengthy address that touched upon the achievements of the first Trump term of which there are many. Accomplishments that were challenged by the Wuhan coronavirus. We all know that the virus wasn’t President Trump’s fault. We know the millions of jobs created blow the Obama-Biden era out of the water. You saw how consumer and small business confidence reached their highest marks in years. A Biden victory in 2020 will destroy all of that—and to the detriment of the legions of working-class voters who supported Trump four years ago.

“Joe Biden’s entire economic platform seems designed to crush the working man and woman,” said Trump, Jr. He also unveiled a nickname for the former vice president as well.

“He supported the worst trade deals in the history of the planet. He voted for the NAFTA Nightmare. Down the tubes went our auto industry. He pushed TPP. Goodbye manufacturing jobs,” said Trump, Jr. “Beijing Biden is so weak on China that the Intelligence Community recently assessed that the Chinese Communist Party favors Biden. They know he’ll weaken us both economically and on the world stage.”

He also hit on the Left’s soft Maoist-like cultural revolution, where the destruction of historical monuments is essential and the rewriting of history through a ‘woke’ paradigm is the goal. It’s historically illiterate nonsense that feeds into the Left’s favorite pastime: bashing America. Don. Jr. quoted one of my favorite presidents, Thomas Jefferson to make his point, noting that the third president of the United States said, “I have sworn upon the altar of God, eternal hostility against every form of tyranny over the mind of man.”

“Our Founders believed there was nothing more important than protecting our God-given right to think for ourselves. Now the Left’s trying to ‘cancel’ all of those Founders,” he added. “They don’t seem to understand this important principle: In order to improve in the future, we must learn from our past--not erase it.”

While he hit on the Left’s attack on intellectual freedom, Trump Jr. also discussed the assault the Left has launched against the physical safety of ordinary Americans. Our cities are now warzones, where leftist mobs and even warlords, as we saw in Seattle, dominate the streets. In these same cities, councils are looking to gut their police departments.

“Anarchists have been flooding our streets and Democrat mayors are ordering the police to stand down,” Don. Jr. said, which was a major part of the Democrats’ convention that was obviously smothered with a pillow. “Small businesses across America—many of them minority-owned—are being torched by mobs. The Democrat mayors pretend it’s not happening. They actually called it ‘a summer of love,” he added.

Yeah, that was Jenny Durkin of Seattle when left-wing militias seized an eight-block portion of the city.

He closed his speech by highlighting school choice, and how it’s indelibly American. Your shot at the American dream and access to quality education should not be determined by one’s zip code. And it is well that Team Trump is hitting school choice because, well, it’s a winning issue all-around (via American Federation for Children):

The 2020 edition of the American Federation for Children’s annual National School Choice Poll from Beck Research shows tremendously strong support for school choice and specific policies at the federal and state levels. Overall, the results show that 69% of voters support the concept of school choice and 78% support Education Freedom Scholarships—legislation before Congress championed by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and sponsored by Senator Ted Cruz and Representative Bradley Byrne. […] School choice support overall: “Generally speaking, would you say you favor or oppose the concept of school choice? School choice gives parents the right to use the tax dollars designated for their child’s education to send their child to the public or private school which best serves their needs. Total: 69% -African Americans – 68% -Latinos – 82% -Millennials – 71% -Democratic Primary – 48% -Republican Primary – 82% Education Freedom Scholarships proposal: “The Education Freedom Scholarship is a federal scholarship tax credit that allows individuals and businesses to donate to in-state non-profit scholarship granting organizations that would provide scholarships for students to attend public, private, or career and technical schools of their choice.” Total support: 78% (+9 from last year) -African Americans – 83% -Latinos – 83% -Millennials – 78% -Democratic Primary – 67% -Republican Primary – 77% Presidential candidates attacking charter schools: “If a candidate for President wanted to eliminate all federal public charter school funding would that make you more likely or less likely to vote for them?” Total Less Likely: 58% -African Americans – 62% -Latinos – 65% -Millennials – 60% -Democratic Primary – 56% -Republican Primary – 59%

On that last one, looking at you creepy Joe Biden.

Donald Trump Jr. delivered a tomahawk to the Left. And we should expect searing attacks against liberal policies this week. Finally, we have a political convention that cherishes, embraces, and celebrates America.