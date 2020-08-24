RNC
VIP

GOP Congressional Candidate Pushes Fellow Republicans to Offer 'Real Results' for Inner Cities

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Aug 24, 2020 2:45 PM
  Share   Tweet
GOP Congressional Candidate Pushes Fellow Republicans to Offer 'Real Results' for Inner Cities

Source: AP Photo/Julio Cortez

GOP Congressional candidate Kimberly Klacik, of Maryland’s 7th congressional district, made national headlines last week when she unveiled a video exposing the “real Baltimore” that has suffered under decades of negligence via Democratic leadership.

In the now-viral video, Klacik accuses Democrats of “betraying the Black people of Baltimore," as the city has been run overwhelmingly by Democrats.

After pointing out the incompetence of Democratic leadership last week, Klacik also pressed fellow Republicans not to “write off” votes in Democrat-run cities and to offer “real results” in a preview of her speech at the Republican National Convention (RNC).

“We can’t write off these cities. A lot of people think that in the inner city, people will vote down-ballot for Democrats, but they don’t really have any options that come into play. I’ve asked people all the time, you know, what do we have to do to make you vote for a Republican, or at least consider us. And they always say, you know, you’re the first Republican I’ve ever met,” she said on Fox and Friends. “We have to go into these communities, roll up our sleeves and offer real results.”

Klacik is a rising star in the GOP and slated to speak at the RNC on Monday night.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Postmaster General Again Exposes the Dems' 'Inaccuracies' at Monday Hearing
Cortney O'Brien
President Trump Promises Release of SCOTUS Nominee List and Presses Biden to Do the Same
Reagan McCarthy
Was the Judge Who Struck Down CA’s Magazine Law a ‘Rooftop Korean’?
Matt Vespa
Did A Democrat Congressman Really Just Ask The Postmaster General This Question?
Ellie Bufkin
WSJ: You Know, Joe Biden's COVID Plan Sounds Awfully Familiar
Guy Benson
More DNC Woes: New Poll Shows Major Drop in Democratic Party Affiliation
Ellie Bufkin
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular