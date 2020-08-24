RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Blasts Democrats' Radical Policies

Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel addressed her party’s convention on its opening night. After welcoming views, delegates and lawmakers alike, McDaniel immediately took a swing at her Democratic counterparts, who held their convention last week; the chairwoman also poked fun at Joe Biden for picking his vice presidential candidate on the basis of gender. McDaniel is only the second woman in history to head the GOP.

“Democrats started their convention last week with Eva Longoria, a famous Hollywood actress who played a housewife on TV. Well, I’m actually a real housewife and a mom from Michigan with two wonderful kids in public school who happens to be only the second woman in 164 years to run the Republican Party. And unlike Joe Biden, President Trump didn’t choose me because I’m a woman – he chose me because I was the best person for the job.”

McDaniel continued to unload on Democrats and their newly-minted presidential nominee, and told viewers that they “deserve to know” about Democrats’ embrace of radical policies.

“You deserve to know about their plans to raise taxes on 82% of Americans, even as we are coming out of a global pandemic. You deserve to know that they would ban fracking and eliminate fossil fuels, which would kill millions of good-paying jobs and raise the cost of driving our cars and heating our homes. You deserve to know that they want a complete government takeover of our healthcare system, so moms like me won’t be able to take our kids to the same pediatrician they’ve been seeing for years,” McDaniel said. "You deserve to know that they believe people who come to our country illegally should receive the same benefits as American citizens. And you deserve to know they want to defund law enforcement, even as we see crime spike two, three, and even fourfold in our major cities.”