Kim Klacik Gives A Message of Choice and Hope for the People of Cities Destroyed by Democrats

The GOP congressional candidate for Maryland's seventh district got right to the heart of the matter on Monday night and told voters of Baltimore, "hey, you don't have to vote for the party that's destroyed this city."

In a message from Baltimore on the first night of the Republican convention, Klacik painted the grim picture of what 53 years of Democratic rule had done to a once vibrant, thriving city that was home to thousands of working-class families.

Klacik turned heads earlier this month with a jaw-dropping ad that took viewers on a tour of West Baltimore that showed the extent to the dilapidation and poverty in Black neighborhoods in the city.

Democrats don’t want you to see this.



They’re scared that I’m exposing what life is like in Democrat run cities.



That’s why I’m running for Congress

Because All Black Lives Matter

Baltimore Matters

And black people don’t have to vote Democrat

Help us win https://t.co/CSOjc9aQlS pic.twitter.com/XnEDTaDDIG — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) August 17, 2020

"The Democrats have controlled my city, Charm City, for over 50 years and they have run this beautiful place into the ground," she said. "Abandoned buildings, liquor stores on every corner, drug addicts, and guns on the street -- that is now the norm in many neighborhoods."

Klacik pointed to the sky-high taxes in her state and spoke for all residents when she pointed out to the obvious ineffectiveness of spending taxpayer funds.

"You’d think Maryland taxpayers would be getting a whole lot since our taxes are out of control; instead, we are paying for decades of incompetence and corruption," she said.

In the past decade, two mayors of Baltimore have been federally indicted for fraud. Sheila Dixon was convicted of stealing taxpayer money and was forced to resign from office in disgrace in 2010 amid scandal and federal charges. She ran again for the office of Mayor in 2020, only narrowly losing the primary election in June.

Klacik wants voters to know that they do not have to follow the lead of the bright blue 'D' they've been told their whole lives was the party of Black Americans.

"The Democrats still assume that Black people will vote for them, no matter how much they let us down and take us for granted," Klacik said. "Nope! We’re sick of it and not going to take it anymore. The days of blindly supporting the Democrats are coming to an end. In Baltimore, we have the highest number of Black Republicans in the entire country running for office this election cycle." Klacik is the first Black Republican ever to run in Maryland's seventh district. The congressional district, which encompasses west Baltimore and parts of Howard and Baltimore counties, has never had GOP representation.

"Joe Biden believes we can’t think for ourselves -- that the color of someone’s skin dictates their political views," Klacik said. "We’re not buying the lies anymore -- you and your party have ignored us for too long."

"We want safety in our neighborhoods," she continued. "We want jobs and innovation, like tapping the potential of the Port of Baltimore to create manufacturing jobs for Americans. We want lower taxes. We want school choice. We want a chance to get ahead, not just get by! That’s what President Trump promised. And that’s what Trump delivered."

Klack said she wanted success in Baltimore, which currently has a 20 percent poverty rate and one of the highest murder rates in the nation, to serve as a beacon of hope for many cities struggling with the same problems across the country.

"I want Baltimore to be an example to Republicans around the country that we can compete in our inner cities if we reach out to the citizens and deliver real results," she said. "President Trump is bringing this country back roaring. And he’s bringing the American Spirit to life -- for all Americans."