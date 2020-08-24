Nikki Haley Drags the Obama-Biden Foreign Policy in Her RNC Speech

Former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley wasted no time upending the disastrous foreign policy enforced during the Obama administration. When compared to the successes under President Trump's watch, Haley argued, former Vice President Joe Biden shouldn't stand a chance.

"Joe Biden and the Democrats are still blaming America first," Haley said. "Donald Trump has always put America first. He has earned four more years as president."

Having fought to defend America's interests and push back against the UN's anti-Israel bias, Haley knows firsthand that the UN is a place "where dictators, murderers, and thieves denounce America…and then put their hands out and demand that we pay their bills."

Trump, she noted, put an end to all that.

"With his leadership, we did what Barack Obama and Joe Biden refused to do," she said. "We stood up for America…and we stood against our enemies."

The same can be said of North Korea and Iran. Where Obama and Biden appeased, Trump stood his ground.

"Obama and Biden let North Korea threaten America. President Trump rejected that weakness, and we passed the toughest sanctions on North Korea in history."

"Obama and Biden let Iran get away with murder and literally sent them a plane full of cash," she continued. "President Trump did the right thing and ripped up the Iran nuclear deal."

Haley predicted that a Biden-Harris administration would be "much, much worse."

"Last time, Joe’s boss was Obama…this time, it would be Pelosi, Sanders, and the Squad. Their vision for America is socialism. And we know that socialism has failed everywhere."

Biden, she said for emphasis, "would be a godsend to everyone who wants America to apologize, abstain, and abandon our values."

His track record would be just as bad here at home. Just look at the riots that have erupted across the country in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd. Democrats, she argued, have turned a "blind eye" to the riots and rage infecting the U.S.

"The black cops who’ve been shot in the line of duty – they matter," Haley reasoned. "The black small business owners who’ve watched their life’s work go up in flames – they matter. The black kids who’ve been gunned down on the playground – their lives matter too. And their lives are being ruined and stolen by the violence on our streets."

Haley noted that when a white supremacist killed nine African Americans at the Mother Emanuel Church in 2015, the residents of Charleston, SC didn't turn against each other. They came together – black and white, Democrat and Republican.

"Together, we made the hard choices needed to heal – and removed a divisive symbol, peacefully and respectfully," she somberly recalled. "What happened then should give us hope now. America isn’t perfect. But the principles we hold dear are perfect. If there’s one thing I’ve learned, it’s that even on our worst day, we are blessed to live in America."

"It’s time to keep that blessing alive for the next generation. This president, and this Party, are committed to that noble task."