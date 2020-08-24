Donald Trump

St. Louis Couple Who Fended Off BLM Mob: No One Will Be Safe in Radical Democrats’ America

St. Louis Couple Mark and Patty McCloskey were featured at the Republican National Convention. They were the couple who garnered national attention for fending off a mob of leftist radicals who trespassed onto their property. This was not a peaceful demonstration. They smashed open the gate into their front yard. The couple, armed with their firearms, pushed the would-be rioters back.

Mark was armed with an AR-15 rifle. You knew this was going to be national news. Could you blame them? Minneapolis burned to the ground and these demonstrations spurred by the officer-involved death of George Floyd quickly devolved into rioting, looting, and wanton destruction. 

The warned that what you saw happen to us could happen to you in quiet neighborhoods. They noted how Democrats pushing to defund police departments, ending cash bail that helps rioters, and pretty much endorse chaos on the streets is putting everyone’s safety at risk.  

The Democrats have it backward, with the couple noting that they seem more concerned about protecting criminals…from honest citizens. 

Yes, the McCloskeys were charged with brandishing. Yes, their firearms were seized by police. It took the intervention of Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt who stopped local prosecutors from pursuing this politically motivated legal prosecution.

The couple added that they were charged for defending their home. They also remember a Marxist activist yell “you can’t stop the revolution” from a bullhorn outside their house during the incident. That woman reportedly was Cori Bush, the left-wing insurgent candidate, who defeated seven-term incumbent Lacy Clay in the congressional primary for Missouri’s 1st congressional district. 

In referencing the Democrats and their embrace for leftists mayhem, the McCloskeys warned that these people are the ones who say trust us with the security of your children and economic future. They offered a stark warning: you’re not safe no matter where you live in the radical Democrats’ America. They also hit the liberal media, noting that if you stand up for yourself, the mob and their allies in the media will try to destroy you.

If there is one thing the couple says they share with President Trump, it’s that they don’t back down. The president promised the greatest economy ever while the Democrats have brought them nothing but destruction. It’s why they’re adamant that we must re-elect Donald J. Trump. 

Most Popular