Trump Utterly Humiliates Democrats Calling for His Impeachment

President Donald Trump just clapped back at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), who recently called for his impeachment over the US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

In a Saturday post on X, AOC argued that Trump’s “disastrous decision to bomb Iran without authorization is a grave violation of the Constittuion and Congressional War Powers.”

The lawmaker further stated that the president “has impulsively risked launching a war that may ensnare us for generations.”

She added: “It is absolutely and clearly grounds for impeachment.”

Trump issued a response on Tuesday, pointing out AOC’s obvious intellectual deficiencies and demolishing other Democrats who are criticizing him over the airstrikes.

“Stupid AOC, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, one of the ‘dumbest’ people in Congress, is now calling for my Impeachment, despite the fact that the Crooked and Corrupt Democrats have already done that twice before,” Trump wrote.

He suggested that AOC is motivated by anger over the Trump administration’s accomplishments and that “she can’t stand the concept of our Country being successful again.”

The president then turned his attention to Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX), who has been unsuccessfully auditioning to become the next AOC. Trump referred to her as “a seriously Low IQ individual.”

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) also found herself in Trump’s crosshairs. He said she “does nothing but complain about our Country, yet the Failed Country that she comes from doesn’t have a Government, is drenched in Crime and Poverty, and is rated one of the WORST in the World, if it’s even rated at all.”

The president then touted his recent cognitive test, saying AOC should be forced to take it and then go back to Queens and “straighten out her filthy, disgusting, crime ridden streets.”

“She better start worrying about her own Primary, before she thinks about beating our Great Palestinian Senator, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, whose career is definitely on very thin ice!” Trump added. “She and her Democrat friends have just hit the Lowest Poll Numbers in Congressional History, so go ahead and try Impeaching me, again, MAKE MY DAY!”

Several other Democrats called for Trump’s impeachment after the airstrikes, complaining that he did not seek congressional approval. Of course, none of these people were singing this tune when Democratic presidents did the same thing, so this is obviously a politically-motivated complaint.

The other issue is that the public already knows the Democrats began salivating at the thought of impeaching Trump again since five seconds after he won the election. It is obvious they are seeking reasons to drag the nation through yet another politically-motivated impeachment effort because they have nothing productive to bring to the table. And they wonder why it is so difficult for people to take them seriously.