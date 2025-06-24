Trump Heads to NATO With New Defense Spending Expectations
Here's What Trump Had to Say About Regime Change in Iran
This Couple's Baby Was Decapitated During Birth. What a Doctor Did After Was...
Three Carriers, One Message: Don’t Test the United States
Trump Presses Republicans on BBB: 'No One Goes on Vacation Until It's Done'
Islamic State Terrorist Kills Dozens of Syrian Christians in Attack on Orthodox Church
VIP
Foreign Policy Expert Calls This Move by Israel Key in 'Opening the Path...
Did You Catch Pam Bondi's Tense Face Off With This Democrat Congresswoman?
VIP
On Anniversary of Dobbs Decision, Democrats Continue to Fearmonger on Abortion
Axis of Bad: Many of the Very Worst People Are United Against Trump's...
Rep. Robert Garcia Picked As the New Oversight Ranking Member
Texas Democrat Introduces an Article of Impeachment Against Trump Over Iran Strikes
Chicago Tribune Has Warning for NYC Voters Ahead of Mayoral Primary
Here's Why Trump Lashed Out at ‘Sleazebag’ Journalists
Tipsheet

Trump Utterly Humiliates Democrats Calling for His Impeachment

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | June 24, 2025 10:45 AM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

President Donald Trump just clapped back at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), who recently called for his impeachment over the US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

Advertisement

In a Saturday post on X, AOC argued that Trump’s “disastrous decision to bomb Iran without authorization is a grave violation of the Constittuion and Congressional War Powers.”

The lawmaker further stated that the president “has impulsively risked launching a war that may ensnare us for generations.”

She added: “It is absolutely and clearly grounds for impeachment.”

Trump issued a response on Tuesday, pointing out AOC’s obvious intellectual deficiencies and demolishing other Democrats who are criticizing him over the airstrikes.

“Stupid AOC, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, one of the ‘dumbest’ people in Congress, is now calling for my Impeachment, despite the fact that the Crooked and Corrupt Democrats have already done that twice before,” Trump wrote.

Recommended

Axis of Bad: Many of the Very Worst People Are United Against Trump's Iran Strikes Guy Benson
Advertisement

He suggested that AOC is motivated by anger over the Trump administration’s accomplishments and that “she can’t stand the concept of our Country being successful again.”

The president then turned his attention to Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX), who has been unsuccessfully auditioning to become the next AOC. Trump referred to her as “a seriously Low IQ individual.”

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) also found herself in Trump’s crosshairs. He said she “does nothing but complain about our Country, yet the Failed Country that she comes from doesn’t have a Government, is drenched in Crime and Poverty, and is rated one of the WORST in the World, if it’s even rated at all.”

The president then touted his recent cognitive test, saying AOC should be forced to take it and then go back to Queens and “straighten out her filthy, disgusting, crime ridden streets.” 

“She better start worrying about her own Primary, before she thinks about beating our Great Palestinian Senator, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, whose career is definitely on very thin ice!” Trump added. “She and her Democrat friends have just hit the Lowest Poll Numbers in Congressional History, so go ahead and try Impeaching me, again, MAKE MY DAY!”

Advertisement

Several other Democrats called for Trump’s impeachment after the airstrikes, complaining that he did not seek congressional approval. Of course, none of these people were singing this tune when Democratic presidents did the same thing, so this is obviously a politically-motivated complaint.

The other issue is that the public already knows the Democrats began salivating at the thought of impeaching Trump again since five seconds after he won the election. It is obvious they are seeking reasons to drag the nation through yet another politically-motivated impeachment effort because they have nothing productive to bring to the table. And they wonder why it is so difficult for people to take them seriously.

Tags:

ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ CONGRESS DONALD TRUMP IRAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Axis of Bad: Many of the Very Worst People Are United Against Trump's Iran Strikes Guy Benson
Did You Catch Pam Bondi's Tense Face Off With This Democrat Congresswoman? Madeline Leesman
This Couple's Baby Was Decapitated During Birth. What a Doctor Did After Was Even Worse. Jeff Charles
CNN's Anti-Trump Narrative Fell Apart Live On-Air Last Night Matt Vespa
We Had Another Judicial Coup Incident Against Trump Last Night Matt Vespa
Can the Left Ever Stop Its Craziness? Victor Davis Hanson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Axis of Bad: Many of the Very Worst People Are United Against Trump's Iran Strikes Guy Benson
Advertisement