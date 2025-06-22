Flashback: Chuck Schumer Thoroughly Mocked for His 'TACO Trump' Post on Iran

On Saturday night, as Townhall has been covering, President Donald Trump announced an assault on Iran's nuclear program. Democrats have not been taking the news well. They haven't been taking Trump's handling of Iran well at all, and that includes putting out many outrageous takes. Chief among them, as many have reminded over X, is Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

"When it comes to negotiating with the terrorist government of Iran, Trump's all over the lot. One day he sounds tough, the next day he's backing off," Schumer claimed in a post from June 2, not exactly sounding tough himself.

He also complained about finding out about U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and Secretary of State Marco Rubio's role in negotiations. "What kind of bull is this?!" Schumer wondered. "They're going to sound tough in public, and then have a side deal that let's Iran get away with everything? That's outrageous! We need to make that side deal public!" Schumer continued, once more going for that idea about being "tough" and gesturing this time for even more emphasis.

As he continued to rant and rave about a "side deal," Schumer went for that particularly cringeworthy line of attack used against Trump by mentioning "TACO Trump," which supposedly refers to "Trump Always Chickens Out."

"If TACO Trump is already folding, the American public should know about it," he continued towards the end of his clip.

If TACO Trump is already folding on Iran, the American people need to know about it.



No side deals. pic.twitter.com/T4gnekrGhT — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 2, 2025

It's quite the desperate narrative from Schumer. If anyone was "let[ting] Iran get away with everything," that would be the Obama-Biden and Biden-Harris administrations, comprised of Schumer's fellow Democrats.

Unfortunately for Schumer, polls show support from Americans, especially Trump's fellow Republicans, when it comes to Iran. There's particular opposition to the idea of Iran being able to get a nuclear weapon. Trump, as well as Vice President JD Vance, have reminded that he has been consistent on this.

Like so many other posts put out by Schumer on major news stories during Trump's second term, the top Democrat was thoroughly ratioed. There's also been a resurgence of quoted reposts further mocking Schumer.

Flashback to a few weeks ago https://t.co/XBVMYkWEI8 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 22, 2025

Tonight this creep is attacking Trump for attacking Iran; earlier this month he was taunting Trump for negotiating with Iran. There is no brain left; there is just a partisan reflex. What Trump does is wrong; no other thoughts exist or are even necessary. https://t.co/crk9jD4768 — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) June 22, 2025

Rarely has a politician sounded so stupid so quickly https://t.co/GPsPHZtDZG — Marc Thiessen 🇺🇸❤️🇺🇦🇹🇼🇮🇱 (@marcthiessen) June 22, 2025

Hard to think of a Dem who has faired worse as a messenger post November 2024 than Chuck Schumer



Part of the job is knowing which pitches to swing it and which to let go. Now he looks like a fool for this stuff https://t.co/dEFq8ihrPK — Jesse Hunt (@JJHunt10) June 22, 2025

Although Schumer has not posted from his official attack since Trump's Saturday night announcement--his most recent post is about SNAP costs--Fox News' Chad Pergram has shared his lamentations about Trump's announcement, and is calling for being able to enforce the War Powers Act. It's something he has to urge Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) to do, though.

"Confronting Iran’s ruthless campaign of terror, nuclear ambitions, and regional aggression demands strength, resolve, and strategic clarity. The danger of wider, longer, and more devastating war has now dramatically increased," Schumer's statement also mentioned, going for more fearmongering and a distorted view of the situation.