'Not a Time for Politics': Speaker Mike Johnson Opposes War Powers Resolution

After President Donald Trump announced that the United States had launched an attack against Iran on Saturday night, many Democrats and a few isolationist Republicans were less than pleased. Reps. Thomas Massie (R-KY) and Ro Khanna (D-CA) have a war powers resolution that Massie has insisted will come to the floor for a vote, as The Hill covered. It certainly doesn't have the support of Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), though.

Johnson spoke to reporters at Capitol Hill on Monday, where he was asked about the resolution coming up for a vote, as well as how some Democrats, such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) have even claimed that the attack is reason to impeach Trump.

In speaking to reporters about the attacks, including a retaliatory attack from Iran at a U.S. airbase in Qatar that involved no American or Qatari casualties, Johnson also issued key reminders, including how Trump has been "very clear" that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon and that he has warned Iran.

When asked about congressional action, Johnson made clear that AOC's mention of an impeachable offense "is just absolute nonsense," and also pointed to Trump's authority in the matter. "Look, the commander in chief has Article II responsibilities, they're very serious and important, especially in times like this. I think he used that authority judiciously, I think he--this commander in chief means what he says, says what he means, and he's trying to protect American assets and personnel," Johnson mentioned, pointing to how the U.S. service members in the region "were in imminent danger, as was our allies in Israel and as were we!"

"Remember, the international body that was supposed to be monitoring Iran's nuclear program determined in May that they were days away from having capabilities," Johnson also stressed.

Reporters still pushed further about congressional action, including Massie's resolution. "I don't think this is an appropriate time for a war powers resolution, and I don't think it's necessary." Speaking once more of Article II, Johnson reminded how presidents from both parties have taken action under Article II, including former Presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama in the Middle East, including Obama with Libya and regime change.

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was sure enough one of the Democrats in years past who had praised then President Obama in 2011 but criticized Trump over the weekend.

Hi Nancy,



Is this you commending Obama after he launched 110 bombs on Libya without congressional authorization in 2011? https://t.co/PPwgNUkv7K pic.twitter.com/KkKT7H4msm — Storm (@stormrobinson) June 22, 2025

"I never heard a Democrat balk about any of that! And now suddenly they're just up in arms. It's all politics!" Johnson insisted. "This is not a time for politics!"

New — Speaker Johnson defends Trump on Iran and responds to our questions about Qatar attack. Says he was briefed this AM.



On whether Congress should have a vote.



“The commander in chief has Article II responsibilities.” Said not an “appropriate time” for vote on war powers pic.twitter.com/njScF1HNc5 — Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 23, 2025

As The Hill mentioned further about the possible future of Massie and Khanna's resolution, there's a chance it could still come up:

Despite Johnson’s opposition, Massie and Khanna can still force their measure to the floor. The resolution is privileged and can be called up for debate and a vote after 15 days of no committee action. The duo introduced the legislation June 17. The pair has not signaled its plans, but Monday, Massie said the resolution would come up for a vote. “Whether you like it or not Congress will be voting on U.S. hostilities in Iran,” he wrote on the social platform X. “Under the War Powers Act, the President is required to withdraw from hostilities in Iran within 60 days (+30 day ext.) unless he gets a vote of Congress.”

Trump and Massie have both been very vocal about the matter and each other over social media, as Sarah covered earlier on Monday. Trump has once more called for Massie to be ousted via a primary.