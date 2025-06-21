BREAKING: Trump Launches Assault on Iran's Nuclear Program

UPDATE: President Trump will address the Nation at 10 p.m. ET.

***Original story***

After days of deliberation and an intense Israeli air campaign that paved the way, President Donald Trump ordered U.S. airstrikes to eliminate Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.

“We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter,” Trump posted on Truth Social Saturday night.

🚨@POTUS : "THE COMPLETE PACKAGE WAS STRUCK"



The ENTIRE set of intended targets—Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan—were hit as planned.



An incredibly military feat, carried out by Pres. Trump and the U.S. Military. 👏 pic.twitter.com/BytpVN6odG — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 22, 2025





One of the main targets was the Iranian regime’s crown jewel, Fordow nuclear facility, located just south of Tehran and buried deep in a mountain.

It sounds like we used at least 5x the required ordinance on Fordow.



Still waiting for battle damage assessment, but if all that hit where it was supposed to, Iran no longer has a nuclear weapons program. — 🐺 (@LeighWolf) June 22, 2025





"We're the only ones that have the capability to do it," Trump said about striking Fordow on Tuesday, just hours before the attacks.

In the lead up to the strikes, the Iranian regime refused to negotiate or give up their nuclear program, despite Trump giving them extra time to come to the table.

Ahead of the strikes, Trump repeatedly warned the regime his patience had run out and chided them for refusing an earlier deal. He also said the Iranian nuclear program would end after an unconditional surrender or with force if necessary.

"We're not looking for a ceasefire. We're looking for a total and complete victory. Again, you know what the victory is: no nuclear weapon," Trump said at the White House. "I don't want to get involved either, but I've been saying for 20 years — maybe longer — that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon."

"They'd [Iranian regime] use it. I believe they'd use it," he continued. "They should've made that deal. I had a great deal for them. They should've made that deal. In the end, they decided not to do it — and now they wish they did it."

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei continued to threaten Trump and the United States up until the strikes started and terms for a deal were again rejected by the regime Friday.

“Americans want to negotiate and have sent messages several times, but we clearly said that as long as this aggression doesn’t stop, there’s no place for talk of dialogue,” Iranian Foreign Minister Araqchi said.

With the backdrop of Iran's war against the U.S. since 1979, polling in the lead up to Trump's decision heavily favored taking out Iran's nuclear program, with overwhelming majorities of Americans supporting the move.

The Israeli Air Force, in addition to covert Mossad operations, took out significant portions of Iran's missile defenses, communications channels and banking systems ahead of U.S. involvement.

This is a breaking story, stay tuned for updates. This story has been updated.