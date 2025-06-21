AOC: Trump's Decision to Bomb Iran Was 'Disastrous'

New York ‘Squad’ Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called President Donald Trump’s decision to bomb three Iranian nuclear sites “disastrous” and called for his impeachment.

Advertisement

“The President’s disastrous decision to bomb Iran without authorization is a grave violation of the Constitution and Congressional War Powers,” she wrote late Saturday.

“He has impulsively risked launching a war that may ensnare us for generations,” she added. “It is absolutely and clearly grounds for impeachment.”

The President’s disastrous decision to bomb Iran without authorization is a grave violation of the Constitution and Congressional War Powers.



He has impulsively risked launching a war that may ensnare us for generations.



It is absolutely and clearly grounds for impeachment. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 22, 2025

On Saturday afternoon, President Trump confirmed that the US struck the three sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan.

“All planes are now outside of Iran air space,” the president confirmed. “A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this.”

“NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE!” he concluded.

Ocasio-Cortez isn’t the only congressional Democrat to call for Trump’s impeachment over this matter. As Sarah covered, a slew of other Democrats echoed the same sentiment.

In brief remarks from the White House, Trump stated that this was done to stop Iran’s “horribly destructive enterprise” and a “stop to the nuclear threat posed by the world's No. 1 state-sponsor of terror.”

“The strikes were a spectacular military success,” he asserted. “Iran’s key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated.”