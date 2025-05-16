As One Effort Fails, Rep. Al Green Files Articles of Impeachment Against Trump

Earlier this week, Rep. Shri Thanedar (D-MI) dealt with considerable embarrassment as his impeachment effort against President Donald Trump--already laughable and highly derided from the start--was tabled. That didn't stop Rep. Al Green (D-TX) from filing his own articles of impeachment. The congressman, who has been obsessed with going after the president for both of his terms, mentioned the idea of articles of impeachment back in February, which really became a conversation topic after he was tossed out of the president's address before a joint session of Congress in March for repeated interruptions. Green finally filed them on Thursday.

Not only did Green rant and rave from the House floor for nearly 30 minutes on Thursday, but his resolution is nine pages long. There appears to be only one article of impeachment, which is for "Devolving democracy within the United States into authoritarianism with himself (Donald John Trump) as an authoritarian President."

Green references Trump's remarks from December 2023, clearly made in jest, about being a dictator "on day one." Still, Green's resolution goes on to claim that "Unfortunately, President Trump’s authoritarianism did not end on day one, but instead continued through condoning the undermining of the judicial independence of the federal judiciary, disregarding the separation of powers, violating the due process clause in the Fifth Amendment of the United States Constitution, denigrating federal judges, condoning the flouting of orders of United StatesFederal Courts, including orders of the United States Supreme Court..."

The congressman goes on to bring up concerns that Trump, and also other Republicans, have had with district judges, namely Judge James Boasberg, and the authority they've used. Green even laughably cites an article from NPR to take issue with ho Trump has called for Boasberg to be impeached. Like other Democrats have focused on, Green also references Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an illegal immigrant from El Salvador, though Democrarts and their allies in the mainstream media have dubbed him as "Maryland man."

As Green wrote to conclude the resolution:

In all this, President Donald John Trump gravely endangered the separation of powers within the government and its institutions. He threatened the integrity of the democratic system by condoning the undermining of the judicial independence of the Federal judiciary, violating the due process clause in the Fifth Amendment of the United States Constitution, denigrating Federal judges, ignoring the separation of powers, condoning the flouting of orders of United States FederalCourts (including orders of the United States Supreme Court) — all of which have caused the devolution of democracy within the United States of America into authoritarianism with himself as an authoritarian President. He thereby betrayed his trust as President, to the manifest injury of the people of the United States. Wherefore, authoritarian President Donald John Trump, by such conduct, has demonstrated that he will remain a threat to democracy and the Constitution if allowed to remain in office, and has acted in a manner grossly incompatible with self-governance and the rule of law. Donald John Trump thus warrants impeachment, trial and removal from office, as he is unfit to be President.

Green's "Dear Colleague" letter, at three pages long, refers to Trump as an "authoritarian" and/or mentions "authoritarianism" 14 times. The letter isn't limited to fearmongering in such a way, though. As he writes towards the end:

Waiting for a constitutional crisis can be the forerunner to tanks on American streets. Acting now with my single vote to impeach can function as a wake-up call to impeach, as well as deter an authoritarian President and avert a constitutional crisis. Acting now, as was done before, can also become the genesis of a public movement, similar to that which led to authoritarian PresidentDonald John Trump’s prior impeachment and defeat at the polls in the 2020 Presidential Election. Although he won’t run again, Members of Congress who aided and abetted America’s devolution into authoritarianism will.

"Al Green" has been trending on X for Friday morning, as many take to mocking the congressman and his party's obsession with trying to take down Trump.

President Trump's speech to a joint session of Congress has radical Democrats in panic mode, and their childish protests won't stop all of the winning.

