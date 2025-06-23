BREAKING: Trump Announces Major Ceasefire News
Fetterman Pushes Back on AOC's Call for Impeachment Over Iran Strikes

Abigail Johnson
Abigail Johnson | June 23, 2025 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

President Trump's decision to bomb Iranian nuclear facilities is dividing lawmakers, but not entirely along party lines. Democratic Senator Fetterman celebrated the attack on Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan, Monday morning. 

“There’s going to be a lot of people in my party that are going to disagree with the strike in Iran," said the senator in an appearance on Fox News. "And I actually support that. I’ve been always calling for that."

He also pushed back on calls from Squad member Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez that President Trump be impeached over the strikes on Saturday. 

“Of course, no, she knows it. I know it. We all know it,” said Fetterman to Fox News. “That’s not going anywhere. And you know, he’s been impeached twice, and now he’s still our president. I think if you throw that term around, that actually diminishes what the severity of what impeachment is really reserved for.”

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called the decision "clearly grounds for impeachment" in an X post Sunday evening. 

Despite claims that Trump's actions were unconstitutional, he is not the first president to engage in similar foreign strikes. Legal scholar Jonathan Turley emphasized how military force had been used similarly by Clinton and Obama. 

"Trump will assume the same power his predecessors enjoyed, including recent Democratic presidents," posted Turley on X. "With that history and politics on his side, Trump could turn Fordow into the most expensive hole in history."

