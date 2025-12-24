Christmas Eve With J.R.R. Tolkien

It's Christmas Eve, and kids around the world are waiting for the magical moment when Father Christmas, Santa Claus himself, shows up and leaves presents underneath the tree. There's a joy in that anticipation that cannot be described.
For British author J.R.R. Tolkien, professor and author, the magic of Christmas took form in the shape of illustrated stories and letters from Father Christmas, each complete with a North Pole stamp designed by Tolkien.
Every year, from 1920 to 1943, the Tolkien children received letters from Father Christmas himself.— Jeremy Wayne Tate (@JeremyTate41) December 22, 2025
They came with tales and illustrations of Santa Claus and his helpers — each with a North Pole stamp designed by J.R.R. Tolkien.
Here’s the story behind them... (thread)📷 pic.twitter.com/Xf4ztJP5cC
The first North Pole stamp cost "two kisses" and was given to Tolkien's three-year-old son, John.
In 1920, Tolkien’s first Father Christmas letter arrived at the Oxford home of his three-year-old son, John.— Jeremy Wayne Tate (@JeremyTate41) December 22, 2025
It was hand-painted and carried a whimsical North Pole stamp priced at "2 kisses." pic.twitter.com/91JsZzag0p
The card inside featured a man in a red coat with the caption "Me" and the picture of a snow-covered, domed structure captioned "My House."
The card depicted a red-coated white-bearded figure walking through snow, alongside a snow-covered yurt tucked behind pine trees, captioned "Me" and "My House."— Jeremy Wayne Tate (@JeremyTate41) December 22, 2025
It was the start of a heartwarming family tradition that lasted 23 years. pic.twitter.com/zl7NhMimQk
For the next two decades, Tolkien kept up this tradition. The letters contained stories of life at the North Pole with Father Christmas, his Polar Bear assistant, and many other characters.
As Tate describes them, they weren't simply letters. "They were miniature works of art and storytelling.
Tolkien filled the pages with tales of life at the North Pole, featuring Father Christmas, the mischievous North Polar Bear, and a host of other characters.— Jeremy Wayne Tate (@JeremyTate41) December 22, 2025
These weren’t just letters… they were miniature works of art and storytelling. pic.twitter.com/7kAnKALddx
The artwork wasn't just whimsical but chock-full of detail, which Tate describes as "extraordinary."
This writer was privileged enough to see some of the Tolkien archives housed at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The display contained meticulous handwritten notes, spreadsheets drawn from scratch long before Excel was a thing, and drawings of the characters, maps, and objects that would build the world of Middle-earth in 'The Lord of the Rings.'
Tolkien put that same effort into these annual Christmas letters.
The illustrations were enchanting.— Jeremy Wayne Tate (@JeremyTate41) December 22, 2025
Tolkien painted reindeer flying over Oxford, Father Christmas’s grotto lit by flaming torches, and the chaos of goblin raids.
His meticulous attention to detail was nothing short of extraordinary. pic.twitter.com/5zGttm0hha
What Tolkien knew about Christmas was the magic of the season — something he carried over into his other writing.
For Tolkien’s children, Christmas wasn't just a celebration... it was a magical adventure.— Jeremy Wayne Tate (@JeremyTate41) December 22, 2025
Each year, they eagerly awaited letters from Father Christmas and his helper, the Great North Polar Bear, who left playful notes like: "Excuse thick writing. I have a fat paw." pic.twitter.com/E8dZEobX0a
And much like 'The Lord of the Rings,' Tolkien not only drew from well-known Christmas lore, but he also invented his own mythology for Christmas.
This included Snow Elves, Red Elves, and a goblin alphabet he created for his children to decipher.
The world Tolkien built in these letters drew from popular Christmas lore — elves, reindeer, and the North Pole — but he also added his own mythology.— Jeremy Wayne Tate (@JeremyTate41) December 22, 2025
There were Snow Elves, Red Elves, and even a unique goblin alphabet for the children to decipher. pic.twitter.com/nl90AkgZYI
The Christmas letters planted the seeds of what would become Middle-earth, with language similar to Elvish, and the Finnish influence behind his Quenya language.
We also notice hints of the world Tolkien was developing.— Jeremy Wayne Tate (@JeremyTate41) December 22, 2025
Father Christmas’s secretary sent messages in a script resembling Tolkien’s elvish tengwar, while Polar Bear’s "Arctic" dialect borrows from Finnish, a key influence on his invented language of Quenya. pic.twitter.com/vQfbC83zVk
As Tate says, the letters showed how Tolkien's mind worked and his creative storytelling process. It was a glimpse into the groundwork that would become 'The Lord of the Rings.'
The letters were more than playful distractions.— Jeremy Wayne Tate (@JeremyTate41) December 22, 2025
They offered a glimpse into Tolkien’s creative mind at work, experimenting with storytelling, character development, and world-building long before The Lord of the Rings was published. pic.twitter.com/d31lUXb26I
But because children grow up, and war was raging, Tolkien's last letter was sent to his youngest daughter, Priscilla, in 1943.
In 1943, Tolkien penned his final Father Christmas letter to his youngest child, Priscilla.— Jeremy Wayne Tate (@JeremyTate41) December 22, 2025
It reflected the wartime gloom but ended on a hopeful note: "I am still very much alive, and shall come back again soon, as merry as ever." pic.twitter.com/vr6mhsao8K
Tolkien died September 2, 1973, at the age of 81. All the letters were published posthumously in 'Letters from Father Christmas' in 1976.
The letters, published posthumously in Letters From Father Christmas (1976), remain a testament to Tolkien’s imagination and love for his children.— Jeremy Wayne Tate (@JeremyTate41) December 22, 2025
They offer a touching portrait of a father who found joy in creating magic for his family. pic.twitter.com/m5zRcLXOmE
The drawings show a mind that understood not only the magic of Christmas, but the magic of storytelling and world-building, and all the things fan love and cherish Tolkien for to this day.
"At its hart, this tradition wasn't about fantasy — it was about connection," Tate wrote.
At its heart, this tradition wasn’t about fantasy — it was about connection.— Jeremy Wayne Tate (@JeremyTate41) December 22, 2025
Tolkien’s letters remind us of the power of storytelling to bring people together, especially during times of uncertainty, like the Great Depression or World War II. pic.twitter.com/o3QzYinZX2
"Nearly a century later, the Father Christmas letters remain a lesser-known but absolutely delightful piece of Tolkien’s legacy," Tate wrote. "They are a celebration of creativity, family, and the enduring magic of Christmas: a gift from a father to his children, and to us all."
Nearly a century later, the Father Christmas letters remain a lesser-known but absolutely delightful piece of Tolkien’s legacy.— Jeremy Wayne Tate (@JeremyTate41) December 22, 2025
They are a celebration of creativity, family, and the enduring magic of Christmas: a gift from a father to his children, and to us all. pic.twitter.com/fG9tAqMX1C
And tonight, as you go and celebrate Christmas with your friends and family, we hope you find the same sense of whimsy and magic that Tolkien created for his children, every Christmas, for more than 20 years.
