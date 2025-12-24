Christmas Eve With J.R.R. Tolkien

It's Christmas Eve, and kids around the world are waiting for the magical moment when Father Christmas, Santa Claus himself, shows up and leaves presents underneath the tree. There's a joy in that anticipation that cannot be described.

Advertisement

For British author J.R.R. Tolkien, professor and author, the magic of Christmas took form in the shape of illustrated stories and letters from Father Christmas, each complete with a North Pole stamp designed by Tolkien.

Every year, from 1920 to 1943, the Tolkien children received letters from Father Christmas himself.



They came with tales and illustrations of Santa Claus and his helpers — each with a North Pole stamp designed by J.R.R. Tolkien.



Here’s the story behind them... (thread)📷 pic.twitter.com/Xf4ztJP5cC — Jeremy Wayne Tate (@JeremyTate41) December 22, 2025

The first North Pole stamp cost "two kisses" and was given to Tolkien's three-year-old son, John.

In 1920, Tolkien’s first Father Christmas letter arrived at the Oxford home of his three-year-old son, John.



It was hand-painted and carried a whimsical North Pole stamp priced at "2 kisses." pic.twitter.com/91JsZzag0p — Jeremy Wayne Tate (@JeremyTate41) December 22, 2025

The card inside featured a man in a red coat with the caption "Me" and the picture of a snow-covered, domed structure captioned "My House."

The card depicted a red-coated white-bearded figure walking through snow, alongside a snow-covered yurt tucked behind pine trees, captioned "Me" and "My House."



It was the start of a heartwarming family tradition that lasted 23 years. pic.twitter.com/zl7NhMimQk — Jeremy Wayne Tate (@JeremyTate41) December 22, 2025

For the next two decades, Tolkien kept up this tradition. The letters contained stories of life at the North Pole with Father Christmas, his Polar Bear assistant, and many other characters.

As Tate describes them, they weren't simply letters. "They were miniature works of art and storytelling.

Tolkien filled the pages with tales of life at the North Pole, featuring Father Christmas, the mischievous North Polar Bear, and a host of other characters.



These weren’t just letters… they were miniature works of art and storytelling. pic.twitter.com/7kAnKALddx — Jeremy Wayne Tate (@JeremyTate41) December 22, 2025

The artwork wasn't just whimsical but chock-full of detail, which Tate describes as "extraordinary."

This writer was privileged enough to see some of the Tolkien archives housed at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The display contained meticulous handwritten notes, spreadsheets drawn from scratch long before Excel was a thing, and drawings of the characters, maps, and objects that would build the world of Middle-earth in 'The Lord of the Rings.'

Tolkien put that same effort into these annual Christmas letters.

The illustrations were enchanting.



Tolkien painted reindeer flying over Oxford, Father Christmas’s grotto lit by flaming torches, and the chaos of goblin raids.



His meticulous attention to detail was nothing short of extraordinary. pic.twitter.com/5zGttm0hha — Jeremy Wayne Tate (@JeremyTate41) December 22, 2025

What Tolkien knew about Christmas was the magic of the season — something he carried over into his other writing.

For Tolkien’s children, Christmas wasn't just a celebration... it was a magical adventure.



Each year, they eagerly awaited letters from Father Christmas and his helper, the Great North Polar Bear, who left playful notes like: "Excuse thick writing. I have a fat paw." pic.twitter.com/E8dZEobX0a — Jeremy Wayne Tate (@JeremyTate41) December 22, 2025

Advertisement

And much like 'The Lord of the Rings,' Tolkien not only drew from well-known Christmas lore, but he also invented his own mythology for Christmas.

This included Snow Elves, Red Elves, and a goblin alphabet he created for his children to decipher.

The world Tolkien built in these letters drew from popular Christmas lore — elves, reindeer, and the North Pole — but he also added his own mythology.



There were Snow Elves, Red Elves, and even a unique goblin alphabet for the children to decipher. pic.twitter.com/nl90AkgZYI — Jeremy Wayne Tate (@JeremyTate41) December 22, 2025

The Christmas letters planted the seeds of what would become Middle-earth, with language similar to Elvish, and the Finnish influence behind his Quenya language.

We also notice hints of the world Tolkien was developing.



Father Christmas’s secretary sent messages in a script resembling Tolkien’s elvish tengwar, while Polar Bear’s "Arctic" dialect borrows from Finnish, a key influence on his invented language of Quenya. pic.twitter.com/vQfbC83zVk — Jeremy Wayne Tate (@JeremyTate41) December 22, 2025

As Tate says, the letters showed how Tolkien's mind worked and his creative storytelling process. It was a glimpse into the groundwork that would become 'The Lord of the Rings.'

The letters were more than playful distractions.



They offered a glimpse into Tolkien’s creative mind at work, experimenting with storytelling, character development, and world-building long before The Lord of the Rings was published. pic.twitter.com/d31lUXb26I — Jeremy Wayne Tate (@JeremyTate41) December 22, 2025

Advertisement

But because children grow up, and war was raging, Tolkien's last letter was sent to his youngest daughter, Priscilla, in 1943.

In 1943, Tolkien penned his final Father Christmas letter to his youngest child, Priscilla.



It reflected the wartime gloom but ended on a hopeful note: "I am still very much alive, and shall come back again soon, as merry as ever." pic.twitter.com/vr6mhsao8K — Jeremy Wayne Tate (@JeremyTate41) December 22, 2025

Tolkien died September 2, 1973, at the age of 81. All the letters were published posthumously in 'Letters from Father Christmas' in 1976.

The letters, published posthumously in Letters From Father Christmas (1976), remain a testament to Tolkien’s imagination and love for his children.



They offer a touching portrait of a father who found joy in creating magic for his family. pic.twitter.com/m5zRcLXOmE — Jeremy Wayne Tate (@JeremyTate41) December 22, 2025

The drawings show a mind that understood not only the magic of Christmas, but the magic of storytelling and world-building, and all the things fan love and cherish Tolkien for to this day.

"At its hart, this tradition wasn't about fantasy — it was about connection," Tate wrote.

At its heart, this tradition wasn’t about fantasy — it was about connection.



Tolkien’s letters remind us of the power of storytelling to bring people together, especially during times of uncertainty, like the Great Depression or World War II. pic.twitter.com/o3QzYinZX2 — Jeremy Wayne Tate (@JeremyTate41) December 22, 2025

Advertisement

"Nearly a century later, the Father Christmas letters remain a lesser-known but absolutely delightful piece of Tolkien’s legacy," Tate wrote. "They are a celebration of creativity, family, and the enduring magic of Christmas: a gift from a father to his children, and to us all."

Nearly a century later, the Father Christmas letters remain a lesser-known but absolutely delightful piece of Tolkien’s legacy.



They are a celebration of creativity, family, and the enduring magic of Christmas: a gift from a father to his children, and to us all. pic.twitter.com/fG9tAqMX1C — Jeremy Wayne Tate (@JeremyTate41) December 22, 2025

And tonight, as you go and celebrate Christmas with your friends and family, we hope you find the same sense of whimsy and magic that Tolkien created for his children, every Christmas, for more than 20 years.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your membership.