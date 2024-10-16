Dems in Disarray: AOC and Fetterman Fighting Online Over Israel

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), a member of the anti-Israel Squad, has again taken to ranting and raving about our ally in the Middle East and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This time, it’s gotten her into a feud with a fellow Democrat, Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania.

Fetterman on Monday posted a screenshot of an article from The Hill about AOC criticizing the Biden-Harris administration for a supposedly "unrestrained" Israeli government. A former headline portrays the Squad member in an even more anti-Israel light, with AOC going after President Joe Biden for "enabling" Gaza "genocide."

The congresswoman was lamenting the blockade of aid to Gaza, which it's worth reminding has been stolen or stopped by Hamas.

As Fetterman aptly pointed out, such a "tragedy is 100% on Hamas." He reminded X users that the terrorists use "civilians and hospitals as shields" and still hold in captivity hostages that they took over a year ago now as part of the October 7 attacks. If the terrorists stop, Fetterman mentioned, "this ends."

The tragedy in Gaza is 100% on Hamas.



Stop using civilians and hospitals as shields, surrender, and release all remaining hostages—and this ends. pic.twitter.com/taWOKTeI5c — Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) October 15, 2024

In her own quoted repost of Fetterman, AOC spoke past the senator to continue the talking points she's used before. "I care about little kids dying. I care about human rights. I care that billions of US tax dollars’ worth of weapons are carrying out unspeakable atrocities," she claimed. "I care enough for us to do better."

Despite Fetterman's key reminder that the fighting could end if Hamas stops such terroristic activities, AOC still claimed his post was a "bleak dunk attempt."

I dunno man. I care about little kids dying. I care about human rights. I care that billions of US tax dollars’ worth of weapons are carrying out unspeakable atrocities.



I care enough for us to do better.



Hope this bleak dunk attempt gets you whatever it is you’re going for. https://t.co/aGSDfSdrUI — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 15, 2024

The Squad member posted other anti-Israel rants earlier in the week, during which she demanded an "[a]rms embargo now."

The horrors unfolding in northern Gaza are the result of a completely unrestrained Netanyahu gov, fully armed by the Biden admin while food aid is blocked and patients are bombed in hospitals.



This is a genocide of Palestinians. The US must stop enabling it. Arms embargo now. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 14, 2024

AOC wasn't the only one to post such rants. The usual suspects, including fellow Squad members Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), also made similar posts.

Omar was arguably the most deranged in her language. In her post, she claimed Netanyahu was "committing human rights abuses over and over again" and referred to his actions as an "evil genocide." She went on to accuse Biden of "enabling" the supposed "genoicde."

Pressley asked about the "humanity" and lamented how the war has been going on "for over a year now," failing to mention how Hamas iniated the conflict by attacking Israel. It was on October 7 of last year that Hamas slaughtered 1,200 Israelis and also engaged in rape, torture, and kidnapping. As Fetterman referenced, Hamas is still holding hostages in captivity.

Genocidal maniac Netanyahu is burning Palestinians alive, bombing hospitals, starving people, and killing aid workers.



When will our country stop funding this madness? When? — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) October 14, 2024

Netanyahu is committing human rights abuses over and over again—bombing hospitals, burning Palestinians alive, blocking food aid, and killing aid workers.



This evil genocide must end and President Biden has to stop enabling it. That starts with cutting off military aid. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 14, 2024

The images from Al Aqsa Hospital are horrific and gut-wrenching.



Displaced families being burned alive. Where is the humanity?



This has been going on for over a year now. The U.S. must stop sending bombs and we desperately need a ceasefire. https://t.co/NRd6DxtJ5d — Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) October 14, 2024

AOC and Fetterman have been on opposite sides of the issue, and they’re often some of the more vocal Democrats about it. Such disarray was on display back in July as well, when Netanyahu spoke before a joint session of Congress. The disarray goes all the way to the top. Both Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris skipped the event, despite how Harris would have been the one to preside.

The Biden-Harris administration has become increasingly anti-Israel and anti-Netanyahu, especially. As Katie covered on Tuesday, the administration is indeed threatening a full arms embargo if Israel doesn't "improve" the situation.

Harris was also among those levying charges against Israel, citing the anti-Israel United Nations. This is hardly a shocking move from her, though, as she's given shameful non-answers about standing with the prime minister. Further, her answers on the topic of Israel sounded so disastrous during her CBS News' "60 Minutes" interview that the network edited the transcript and clips.