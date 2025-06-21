Jennings Speaks Out on Political Violence, ‘Free Palestine' After Rep. Miller Says He Was 'Threatened'

On Thursday, Rep. Max Miller (R-OH) said he was "threatened by a person who proceeded to show a Palestinian flag before taking off." He made clear in his video post shared over X that he filed a police report and further action was coming. His most recent post, from Thursday night, promised to share the finalized police report once he was able to do so. A suspect had already been arrested on Friday, Feras S. Hamdan of Westlake, Ohio, who turned himself in to Rocky River police with an attorney present. Further, as Sister Toldjah at our sister site of RedState noted, the judge had strong words about the seriousness of the charges, and he isn't the only one speaking out against political violence. The incident was also discussed during Friday night's episode of "CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip," where Scott Jennings was on the panel.

The deranged hatred in this country has gotten out of control. Today I was run off the road in Rocky River, and the life of me and my family was threatened by a person who proceeded to show a Palestinian flag before taking off. I have filed a police report with Capitol Police and… pic.twitter.com/H6JnupcRIA — Max Miller (@MaxMillerOH) June 19, 2025

Thank you to the local police departments of Ohio’s 7th District and the U.S. Capitol Police for your assistance today. A police report has been filed, and when I am able to share the finalized report I will do so immediately. Hate has no home here in OH-7!@CapitolPolice… — Max Miller (@MaxMillerOH) June 19, 2025

An arrest was made so quickly thanks to the involvement of the United States Capitol Police (USCP), as well as local and federal authorities, including the Rocky River Police Department, located in a suburb of Cleveland, Ohio.

Hamdan has pleaded "not guilty" to aggravated menacing charge and an ethnic intimidation charge, though more charges could be coming. NBC News contacted his lawyer:

Reached for comment, a lawyer for Hamdan called the allegations “baseless and outrageous,” adding that “they also amount to defamatory attacks on his character and reputation.” The attorney, Issa Elkhatib, argued that Miller exploited “Dr. Hamdan’s good name as a political pawn to score political points and fabricate a narrative of false victimhood.” “We are confident that the truth will win and that Dr. Hamdan’s good name will be fully vindicated,” Elkhatib said in a statement. “Congressman Miller should be ashamed of himself for stooping to this level.” Hamdan pleaded not guilty Friday to the aggravated menacing charge, as well as an ethnic intimidation charge, Rocky River law director Michael O'Shea said.

Miller had asked for a protective order, which was put in place. Hamdan is due back in court on July 8, with Judge Joseph Burke having strong words, especially in the wake of political violence against legislators.

As 19News covered:

Hamdan is charged with aggravated menacing and ethnic intimidation. It’s possible he will face additional charges. “I don’t have to tell you last week, where we had two Minnesota senators were murdered, these are very serious charges, we’re talking about a sitting United States Congressman,” said Judge Joseph Burke. “These are real serious allegations here, and it’s not going to happen on my watch.” He received a $500,000 cash-assured bond during his arraignment in Rocky River Municipal Court Friday. 19 News has learned Hamdan is a doctor with a private practice in Avon. The judge ruled Hamdan must surrender his passport and is not to contact Miller or his family. He is due back in court July 8. The incident remains under investigation by Rocky River Police, U.S. Capital Police, Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers, the FBI, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of Ohio.

State Rep. Melissa Hortman, a Minnesota Democrat, along with her husband, had been shot and killed last weekend. The suspect, Vance Boelter, also allegedly shot state Sen. John Hoffman, another Minnesota Democrat, and his wife. Boelter has been arrested and charged.

Judge Burke wasn't the only one with strong words. As he reminded how most members of Congress as well as state legislators have "have little to no security whatsoever" and are thus "exposed," Jennings also called out political violence.

"I--I wonder if the--the punishment for this, you know, has to be severe. Like, there has to be a deterrence here, and you've got people taking action against elected officials right now, maybe they're thinking, well, it won't be that bad on the back end," Jennings said.



"I think some examples need to be made right now of people, whether it's the Max Miller case or whatever. And it's not just elected officials, it's other political violence, too. I mean, you had the Jewish ladies attacked in Colorado. You had the diplomats murdered in Washington, D.C., particularly on this 'Free Palestine,' you know, outfit, which is increasingly violent. We're going to have to make some examples of people. This is unacceptable," he continued.

In sharing such a clip over X, Jennings spoke further about what this says about the "'Free Palestine' movement."

"The "Free Palestine" movement (now also pro-Iranian regime!) is out of control," he noted. "Time to make an example of these violent, anti-American lunatics. Deport as many as you can, and for those you can’t, throw the book at them," Jennings' post also mentioned.

The "Free Palestine" movement (now also pro-Iranian regime!) is out of control.



What just happened to GOP Rep. Max Miller is insane!



Time to make an example of these violent, anti-American lunatics. Deport as many as you can, and for those you can’t, throw the book at them. pic.twitter.com/8Fdxfe66XF — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) June 21, 2025

Plenty of Miller's Republican colleagues have chimed in with quoted reposts in support of the congressman, including Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA). Those in House Democratic leadership roles also released a statement in support, as NBC News highlighted.

"We condemn in the strongest possible terms the attack on Congressman Max Miller and his family and are thankful they are safe. The rise in political violence in this country is unacceptable. This is a moment of crisis that requires Congress to act decisively in order to ensure the safety of every single Member who serves in the People’s House," the statement from Thursday released by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), Minority Whip Katherine Clark (D-MA), and Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar (D-CA).

On Friday, StopAntisemitism shared Hamdan's mugshot in a post over X that noted "Pro-Palestinian extremism has leaked into every facet of American life, even the medical field," adding, "This is domestic terrorism."

Another post in the thread highlighted how Hamdan has privileges at the Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals in Ohio. "Feras Hamdan is a danger to Jewish patients and we hope the Ohio Medical Board investigates and revokes his license," the post added.

Feras Hamdan has medical privileges at prestigious institutions like the @ClevelandClinic and @UHhospitals



Feras Hamdan is a danger to Jewish patients and we hope the Ohio Medical Board investigates and revokes his license. @ohiomedboard @GovMikeDeWine pic.twitter.com/rdIOQaVNip — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) June 20, 2025