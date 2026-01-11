Read a Venezuelan Guard's 'Chilling' Account About the Delta Force Raid That Nabbed...
Watch What Happens When This Leftist Protester Accosts a CNN Reporter in Minneapolis
Is This Why the Media Isn't Covering the Iran Protests?
Knoxville Orchestra Plays Sour Notes of Racial Preference over Talent
ICE Stories They Don’t Tell You
VIP
They Can Hate Israel All They Want
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 302: What the Bible Says About Pain
CNN Panel Sparks Firestorm After Abby Phillip Calls Somali Families 'Victims' of Minnesota...
VIP
Syrian Man Pleads Guilty to Stealing Nearly $191K in U.S. Social Security Benefits
Leftist Agitators Stalk and Threaten to Kill Journalist Covering Minneapolis Unrest
Minneapolis Radicals Begin Distributing Devices to Disable ICE Vehicles
Sons of Liberty, Sons of Legacy: Forming the Men Who Will Shape America’s...
Banning the Muslim Brotherhood: A Good Start, Part 2
The Problem of Clergy Sowing Discord
Tipsheet

Here's How Much Commie Mamdani's 'Affordable' Government Housing Will Cost You

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | January 11, 2026 1:30 PM
Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office via AP

New York City's socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani ran on a platform of making things "free" and "affordable." That was a lie, of course. He has no authority to, for example, make the city's buses and subways "free" for commuters. In fact, a few days after he took office, the subway fare climbed to $3 per ride.

Advertisement

He also thinks he can make World Cup tickets "available to all New Yorkers," because — like all socialists — he has no idea how the real world actually work.

But his most nefarious plans come from housing. He and his housing/tenant advisor Cea Weaver, hate private property (yours, not theirs, of course) and want to abolish it so everyone can live in government housing. It'll be free or affordable, they promised. And high-quality.

Anyone who has spent any time in government-run anything knows it's neither affordable nor high-quality.

And now the "warmth of collectivism" will cost you 30 percent of your income if you want to keep a roof over your head.

"What I am envisioning," Weaver said, "is a world in which the housing is owned by a collective. And people are paying 30 percent of their income in order to live in their housing."

We thought housing was a right.

Recommended

Watch What Happens When This Leftist Protester Accosts a CNN Reporter in Minneapolis Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

NEW YORK SOCIALISM ZOHRAN MAMDANI

What does Weaver mean we have to pay for something that's a right?

"If your income is zero," Weaver continued, "you pay zero. If your income is $500,000 a year, you're paying 30 percent of that. And the government is...the sort of owner or not even the owner. The government doesn't have to be the owner, but the government is what's making sure all of that sort of works and cash flows."

She also admitted something without knowing she admitted it: the "collective" won't own anything. The government will. That's what they mean by the "warmth of collectivism": AWFLs like Weaver will decide where and how you live, and take all of your money for it.

And anyone who makes $500,000 a year is going to figure out a way to dial that down to $0 a year. Who in their right mind would continue working to pay for sub-par housing when their neighbor who sits at home and does nothing pays nothing?

Editor’s Note: Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover of New York City has begun.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Watch What Happens When This Leftist Protester Accosts a CNN Reporter in Minneapolis Matt Vespa
CNN Panel Sparks Firestorm After Abby Phillip Calls Somali Families 'Victims' of Minnesota Fraud Scott McClallen
We’re in a Slow-Rolling Civil War, President Trump Needs to Recognize It Derek Hunter
Is This Why the Media Isn't Covering the Iran Protests? Matt Vespa
Read a Venezuelan Guard's 'Chilling' Account About the Delta Force Raid That Nabbed Maduro Matt Vespa
Minneapolis Radicals Begin Distributing Devices to Disable ICE Vehicles Joseph Chalfant

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Watch What Happens When This Leftist Protester Accosts a CNN Reporter in Minneapolis Matt Vespa
Advertisement