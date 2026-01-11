Here's How Much Commie Mamdani's 'Affordable' Government Housing Will Cost You

New York City's socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani ran on a platform of making things "free" and "affordable." That was a lie, of course. He has no authority to, for example, make the city's buses and subways "free" for commuters. In fact, a few days after he took office, the subway fare climbed to $3 per ride.

He also thinks he can make World Cup tickets "available to all New Yorkers," because — like all socialists — he has no idea how the real world actually work.

But his most nefarious plans come from housing. He and his housing/tenant advisor Cea Weaver, hate private property (yours, not theirs, of course) and want to abolish it so everyone can live in government housing. It'll be free or affordable, they promised. And high-quality.

Anyone who has spent any time in government-run anything knows it's neither affordable nor high-quality.

And now the "warmth of collectivism" will cost you 30 percent of your income if you want to keep a roof over your head.

Zohran Mamdani’s advisers plan for socialized housing..



“Housing will be owned by a collective and everyone will be paying 30% of their income, in order to live in their housing.”



"What I am envisioning," Weaver said, "is a world in which the housing is owned by a collective. And people are paying 30 percent of their income in order to live in their housing."

We thought housing was a right.

What does Weaver mean we have to pay for something that's a right?

"If your income is zero," Weaver continued, "you pay zero. If your income is $500,000 a year, you're paying 30 percent of that. And the government is...the sort of owner or not even the owner. The government doesn't have to be the owner, but the government is what's making sure all of that sort of works and cash flows."

She also admitted something without knowing she admitted it: the "collective" won't own anything. The government will. That's what they mean by the "warmth of collectivism": AWFLs like Weaver will decide where and how you live, and take all of your money for it.

And anyone who makes $500,000 a year is going to figure out a way to dial that down to $0 a year. Who in their right mind would continue working to pay for sub-par housing when their neighbor who sits at home and does nothing pays nothing?

Editor’s Note: Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover of New York City has begun.

