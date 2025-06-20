There's Been an Update After Rep. Max Miller Said He Was 'Threatened' by Driver With Palestinian Flag

On Thursday, Rep. Max Miller (R-OH) shared over X that he had been "threatened by a person who proceeded to show a Palestinian flag before taking off." In his post, Miller shared how he had taken further action, which included filing a police report. Miller also noted in a subsequent post that he'll share the finalized report when he is able to. Since then, a suspect has been arrested.

The deranged hatred in this country has gotten out of control. Today I was run off the road in Rocky River, and the life of me and my family was threatened by a person who proceeded to show a Palestinian flag before taking off. I have filed a police report with Capitol Police and… pic.twitter.com/H6JnupcRIA — Max Miller (@MaxMillerOH) June 19, 2025

Thank you to the local police departments of Ohio’s 7th District and the U.S. Capitol Police for your assistance today. A police report has been filed, and when I am able to share the finalized report I will do so immediately. Hate has no home here in OH-7!@CapitolPolice… — Max Miller (@MaxMillerOH) June 19, 2025

As Fox News' Chad Pergram shared over X, the United States Capitol Police (USCP) explained that their special agents worked with local and federal agencies to arrest 36-year-old Feras Hamdan.

"After receiving notification about a threat towards a Member of Congress in Ohio, USCP Special Agents immediately deployed to the region where they worked with local and federal agencies relentlessly to locate 36-year-old Feras S. Hamdan of Ohio. He was arrested on charges of Aggravated Menacing. The investigation is still unfolding, but the USCP would like to thank our partners in this investigation for their information sharing and collaboration," the USCP noted.

The USCP also praised how quickly they were able to make the arrest. "In less than 24 hours, the USCP received notification of a threat against a Member of Congress, had boots on the ground, collaborated with the local police department, and the suspect in the case was arrested that same evening. This case is a prime example of the USCP’s stance towards threats against our elected officials. We will continue to have a zero-tolerance policy," the post continued.

Pergram also shared news from the Rocky River Police Department in Ohio, located in a suburb of Cleveland.

USCP on threats against GOP OH Rep Max Miller: After receiving notification about a threat towards a Member of Congress in Ohio, USCP Special Agents immediately deployed to the region where they worked with local and federal agencies relentlessly to locate 36-year-old Feras S.… — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) June 20, 2025

From Rocky River, OH Police Department on arrest of Feras Hamdan of Westlake, OH after threatening Miller and making antisemitic slurs. Rocky River police say he was charged with Aggravated Menacing. A criminal protection order was issues against Hamdan — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) June 20, 2025

As The Hill also reported, citing a police department news release shared over Facebook, Hamdan turned himself in with an attorney present.

According to the report:

The man accused of running Ohio Republican Rep. Max Miller’s vehicle off a highway earlier this week turned himself in, authorities announced Friday. Feras Hamdan, 36, of Westlake, Ohio, is awaiting a court appearance on an aggravated menacing charge after voluntarily surrendering with an attorney present, according to a news release from police in Rocky River, a Cleveland suburb. Local authorities, U.S. Capitol Police, Ohio State Highway Patrol, the FBI and the U.S. attorney’s office of the Northern District of Ohio are investigating the alleged road rage incident.

Forward has more details about the 911 call that Miller made. "I was cut off by a man in a Tesla who held up a Palestinian flag to me and then rolled down his window and said that, 'I’m going to cut your throat and your daughter’s.' And he said, 'You’re a dirty Jew,'" the congressman explained.

Miller has received support from his fellow House Republicans via several quoted reposts, including from Reps. Carlos Gimenez (R-FL) and Ashley Hinson (R-IA) who were among the first. Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) and Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), as well as Reps. Mike Lawler (R-NY), Pat Harrigan (R-NC), Andy Barr (R-KY), and María Elvira Salazar (R-FL), who did posts in English and Spanish, have also put out quoted reposts.