Leftist Agitators Stalk and Threaten to Kill Journalist Covering Minneapolis Unrest

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | January 11, 2026 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Ryan Murphy

Independent journalist Cam Higby was reportedly stalked and threatened while covering the escalating protests in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

“I was just stalked for over a mile, with a person trying to agitate crowds against me, eventually leading to me being assaulted,” Higby posted to X. “I called 911 before an angry mob formed. Officers did not respond. [The] dispatcher was impatient with me on the phone WHILE I was being assaulted.”

“The stalker openly said that it would be ‘self defense’ if one of the people he riled up harmed or killed me,” Higby continued. “One threatened to hit me with his car.”

Higby released video of his confrontation with the alleged stalker in which the individual suggests that attacking or killing Higby for his reporting is justifiable.

“You think that it’s permissible for people to attack me, and that’s covered under self defense, even if I don’t strike them first?” Higby asked.

“I think that there’s an argument to be made, that in such terrible times as these, that opposition force could be justified, yeah,” the individual responded.

Is This Why the Media Isn't Covering the Iran Protests? Matt Vespa
ANTIFA CRIME DOMESTIC TERRORISM MINNESOTA

“With attacking or killing people?” Higby asked.

“Potentially, yes,” the individual responded.

The individual then began telling passersby “this guy doesn’t think that Renee Good was murdered and he likes ICE.”

A subsequent video Higby posted to X then showed a second individual shouting “if you come back here I am going to hit you with my car” while Higby was on the phone with Minneapolis police dispatchers.

Minneapolis reportedly did not respond to the call.

