Leftist Agitators Stalk and Threaten to Kill Journalist Covering Minneapolis Unrest

Independent journalist Cam Higby was reportedly stalked and threatened while covering the escalating protests in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

I was just stalked for over a mile, with a person trying to agitate crowds against me, eventually leading to me being assaulted.



I called 911 before an angry mob formed. Officers did not respond. Dispatcher was impatient with me on the phone WHILE I was being assaulted.



The… — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) January 10, 2026

“I was just stalked for over a mile, with a person trying to agitate crowds against me, eventually leading to me being assaulted,” Higby posted to X. “I called 911 before an angry mob formed. Officers did not respond. [The] dispatcher was impatient with me on the phone WHILE I was being assaulted.”

“The stalker openly said that it would be ‘self defense’ if one of the people he riled up harmed or killed me,” Higby continued. “One threatened to hit me with his car.”

Higby released video of his confrontation with the alleged stalker in which the individual suggests that attacking or killing Higby for his reporting is justifiable.

This is the individual who STALKED me for over a mile. He was insistent on riling up crowds so that they would harm me. I was trying to leave a MN protest.



He says he believes it would be justified for people to HURT OR KILL ME based on my beliefs. Calls it “self defense” pic.twitter.com/fV0LYCitb6 — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) January 10, 2026

“You think that it’s permissible for people to attack me, and that’s covered under self defense, even if I don’t strike them first?” Higby asked.

“I think that there’s an argument to be made, that in such terrible times as these, that opposition force could be justified, yeah,” the individual responded.

“With attacking or killing people?” Higby asked.

“Potentially, yes,” the individual responded.

The individual then began telling passersby “this guy doesn’t think that Renee Good was murdered and he likes ICE.”

A subsequent video Higby posted to X then showed a second individual shouting “if you come back here I am going to hit you with my car” while Higby was on the phone with Minneapolis police dispatchers.

“I’M GOING TO HIT YOU WITH MY CAR”



After being stalked for over an hour by a Minneapolis protestor, and assaulted by a mob he incited, another, in a vehicle threatened to kill me.



This was during the Powderhorn Park protest allegedly put on by Indivisible. pic.twitter.com/tNLvA2Jnik — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) January 10, 2026

Minneapolis reportedly did not respond to the call.

