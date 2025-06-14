About That White Guy Laughing in the Face of a Black Mom Trying...
Tipsheet

Top MN Democrat Shot and Killed in a Targeted Attack

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 14, 2025 11:05 AM
AP Photo/Trisha Ahmed

Two Minnesota state legislators were targeted in what could be a targeted attack overnight. The suspect, dressed as a police officer, shot state Senator John Hoffman and state Rep. Melissa Hortman and their spouses last night; Hortman was formerly the speaker of the Minnesota State House. 

Mr. Hoffman and his wife have undergone surgery and are expected to survive. Ms. Hortman and her husband were killed in the attack. Hortman recently voted to end health care benefits for illegals (via Star Tribune):

Melissa Hortman, the top Democratic leader in the Minnesota House, was shot and killed along with her husband by a gunman on Saturday morning. 

My good friend and colleague, Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, were shot and killed early this morning in what appears to be a politically motivated assassination," Walz said later Saturday morning at a news conference. “Our state has lost a great leader and I lost the dearest of friends.” 

A shelter-in-place order was issued earlier this morning. 

“Residents are told not to approach the suspect and to call 911. Authorities are also telling people in the area not to answer their door for a police officer unless it's two officers together, or call 911 to confirm the identity of the officer at your door,” reported Fox 9 KSMP.  

It’s absolutely tragic and senseless—prayers for the entire Hortman family. 

