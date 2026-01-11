Watch What Happens When This Leftist Protester Accosts a CNN Reporter in Minneapolis

Minneapolis is on edge right now. On January 7, Renee Nicole Good, 37, was shot and killed after accelerating toward an ICE agent. She wasn’t driving home. Good was a professional activist who had disrupted ICE operations by leading convoys. She’s trained others in this endeavor as well. Good knew what she was doing, but the Left went off the rails with the fake narrative that this was an execution, and the federal officers involved should face murder charges.

Not the case—the ICE agent’s cellphone footage put an end to that. The Left is blind to what upsets them; that much is clear because their entire narrative about this shooting imploded.

🚨BREAKING: Cellphone footage has been obtained showing the perspective of the federal agent involved in the Minneapolis shooting.pic.twitter.com/K0JCd5z21D — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 9, 2026

Is this the video Mayor Frey is talking about?pic.twitter.com/YlVpQZoDRM https://t.co/QI8ai7R2kJ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 7, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: New angle from the ICE involved shooting in Minneapolis shows the woman CLEARLY hitting the agent with her car before he fires at her



A vehicle is a deadly weapon. And she used that deadly weapon against an agent.



Self-defense. pic.twitter.com/kw3SbBzSrP — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 7, 2026

So, with the media now descending into the city as leftists take to the streets, committing acts of vandalism and generating mayhem, look at what happens when one confronts a reporter. You can tell this person, who looks like a woman, was going to do, which is harass the hell out of this journalist. It all goes away once the reporter says she works for CNN.

This should tell you everything you need to know about the media.



A CNN reporter at the scene of the ICE shooting in Minneapolis was harassed by a masked left-wing protester.



When the protester realized reporter Whitney Wild worked for CNN, they immediately stopped and walked… pic.twitter.com/RV2tibVdRZ — Overton (@overton_news) January 7, 2026

“We’re with CNN, it’s okay,” said Whitney Wild, as the agitator calmed down and walked away: WILD: “This is a growing, smaller crowd. This is controlled. The scene spans several blocks.” PROTESTER (off-camera): “Hey! Who do you work for? Who are you?!” WILD: “But it goes at least 2 or 3 blocks—” The protester got right in Wild’s face. PROTESTER: “Hey! Who are you?? Who do you work for?” WILD: “Uhh thank you.” PROTESTER: “Who do you work for??” WILD: “Hold on, I’m sorry. We’re with CNN, it’s okay.” The protester noticed the CNN lanyard and finally backed off, before turning and walking away. PROTESTER: “Okay.” WILD: “Thank you for your help…I’m sorry, I think people are getting upset.”

Good old CNN is doing its part for these whack jobs.