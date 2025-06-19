Jewish House Member Rep. Max Miller Says He Was 'Threatened' by Someone With a Palestinian Flag

Those in the antisemitic, pro-terror crowd are coming for members of Congress. On Thursday, Rep. Max Miller (R-OH), who is Jewish, posted a video to his political X account about how he had been "threatened by a person who proceeded to show a Palestinian flag before taking off."

"The deranged hatred in this country has gotten out of control. Today I was run off the road in Rocky River, and the life of me and my family was threatened by a person who proceeded to show a Palestinian flag before taking off. I have filed a police report with Capitol Police and the local police department. We know who this person is and he will face justice," Miller explained in his post.

He also referenced that in addition to being Jewish, he's a Marine and defender of Israel. "As a Marine, a proud Jewish American and a staunch defender of Israel, I will not hide in the face of this blatant antisemitic violence," his post concluded with.

Miller had more to say in the video clip, including when it comes for attacks on politicians. "Let's make something abundantly clear to anyone who needs to see this, which apparently is a lot of people. If you have an issue with a legislator, your city councilman, your mayor, anyone like that, the appropriate thing to do is reach out to them for a phone call to set up a meeting at one of our district offices. What is not okay is to assault anyone, whether you're a member of Congress, or anybody else within our district while you are driving to work."

"Ohio-7, this morning, as I was driving to work, some unhinged, deranged man decided to lay on his horn and run me off the road when he couldn't get my attention to show me a Palestinian flag. Not to mention, 'Death to Israel,' 'Death to me,' that he wanted to kill me and my family. Thank God my daughter was not in my vehicle or anybody else at the time! We know exactly who you are, I have gone about my day, I have carried on my meetings, and we will not hide! And I will continue to fight against antisemitism, Islamophobia, and all other forms of hate! You have an issue? Take it to our office! You want to run me off the road? That's a different story!"

Miller concluded his remarks with a message to the man he said ran him off the road. "We know who you are, young man, and the police are going to be paying you a visit, and I hope what you did this morning is worth it to you, and anyone else who plans on doing this to anybody within our district, state, or country!"

This attack on a sitting congressman comes as there have already been attacks on Jews in the United States, including the assassination of two Israeli staff members last month as they were exiting the Jewish Capital Museum. At the start of this month, Jews were attacked in Boulder, Colorado when they were participating in a "Run for Their Lives" event in honor of those taken hostage by Hamas on October 7, 2023.

Although Israel and antisemitism does not appear to have been a motive in this instance of political violence, it's also a dangerous time for lawmakers. Last weekend, Vance Boelter allegedly shot two Democratic state legislators in Minnesota and their spouses and has since been arrested. State Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband died from their injuries, while state Sen. John Hortman and his wife are expected to survive.

Townhall has reached out to Miller's office for any further comment, as well as Sen. Bernie Moreno's (R-OH) office. Moreno is Miller's father-in-law, and has been vocal in speaking out against antisemitism and his support for Israel. He even traveled to Israel in late April when many of his Democratic colleagues were going to El Salvador on behalf of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an illegal immigrant and suspected MS-13 gang member deported there.

Miller has already received support so far with quoted reposts from his colleagues, including Reps. Carlos Gimenez (R-FL) and Ashley Hinson (R-IA).

