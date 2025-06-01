BREAKING: 'Targeted Terror Attack' Hits Boulder, Colorado During Pro-Israel Gathering

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is investigating what authorities are calling a “targeted terror attack” that took place Sunday near Pearl Street Mall in Boulder, Colorado. According to reports, several people were injured after a suspect hurled Molotov cocktails at participants in a pro-Israel "Run for Their Lives” event. Some reports say multiple people were set on fire.

The grassroots campaign organizes global walks and runs demanding the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas. The protesters were reportedly calling for Hamas to release the remaining hostages.

“We are aware of and fully investigating a targeted terror attack in Boulder, Colorado," FBI Director Kash Patel wrote on X. "Our agents and local law enforcement are on the scene already, and we will share updates as more information becomes available.”

Authorities confirmed that a suspect is in custody following the attack. Several people were injured and initially treated at local hospitals, and some were later transferred to other medical facilities. According to Boulder police, some of the injuries are believed to be potentially life-threatening.

Deputy Director of the FBI Dan Bongino said authorities are treating the incident as a targeted act of terrorism. They’ve deployed complete resources to the investigation and warn that anyone who helped carry out the attack will be found and held accountable. They’re also asking the public for any tips.

FBI personnel are on the scene in Boulder, Colorado, along with local law enforcement.

We are investigating this incident as an act of terror, and targeted violence. All of the necessary assets will be dedicated to this investigation.

"I am closely monitoring the situation in Boulder, and my thoughts go out to the people who have been injured and impacted by this heinous act of terror. Hate-filled acts of any kind are unacceptable. While details emerge, the state works with local and federal law enforcement to support this investigation. More information will be provided as it becomes available," Gov. Jared Polis (D-CO) said in a statement.

