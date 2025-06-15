BREAKING: Suspect Who Shot Two Minnesota Lawmakers Has Been Arrested

We Voted to Deport Every Single One of Them
Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | June 15, 2025 10:45 PM
The man suspected of shooting two Minnesota lawmakers has been arrested. Police officials said he was arrested in Minnesota, but details were not disclosed. 

On Sunday, Vance Boelter was arrested in connection with the fatal shootings of Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, which took place early Saturday at their home in Brooklyn Park, Minneapolis. He is also suspected of shooting State Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, at their residence in nearby Champlin. Hortman and her husband were killed in the attack. Sen. John Hoffman and his wife survived. 

Earlier Sunday, Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Superintendent Drew Evans announced that a warrant had been issued for Vance Boelter’s arrest. Investigators had received tips suggesting Boelter was hiding in Sibley County, where they later found his vehicle and a hat believed to be his. Evans said authorities had received around 400 tips and described the ongoing search as "fluid," indicating that the situation was rapidly evolving.

Boelter is accused of impersonating a police officer when he showed up at the Hortmans' home. He was reportedly driving a vehicle outfitted with police-style emergency lights and wearing body armor resembling an authentic law enforcement uniform.

According to records, Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minn.) appointed Boelter in 2019 to serve a four-year term on the Governor’s Workforce Development Board. During Governor Mark Dayton's administration, he was a member of the Governor’s Workforce Development Council in 2016. Authorities discovered flyers with the phrase “No Kings” in his car, referencing the protests planned for Saturday against the Trump administration. They also found a manifesto and a list containing the names of other politicians and abortion clinics.

